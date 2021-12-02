ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bradley Cooper Brings Ex Irina Shayk to ‘Nightmare Alley’ Premiere: It’s ‘Very Special’

By Yana Grebenyuk
US Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupportive exes! Bradley Cooper proved that he was on great terms with Irina Shayk when the model joined him during a night out in New York City. Cooper, 46, brought Shayk, 35, to the premiere for his film Nightmare Alley on Wednesday, December 1. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the...

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bradley Cooper finally addresses Lady Gaga romance rumors

Bradley Cooper finally addressed those romance rumors between the actor and musician Lady Gaga. Cooper claimed the chemistry seen between him and Lady Gaga during the movie and subsequent performances was just acting in a cover story about the musician published by The Hollywood Reporter. "Just from a personal standpoint,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Stella Maxwell
Variety

‘Nightmare Alley’ First Reactions Commend Guillermo del Toro Noir’s ‘Breathtaking’ Production Design, Bradley Cooper’s ‘Career-Best Performance’

The first reactions to Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightmare Alley” are thundering in following the film’s global premiere in New York City on Wednesday evening. Film critics and entertainment writers who attended the high-profile screening took to social media, praising Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to his 2017 best picture winner “The Shape of Water.” Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carnival entertainer with a knack for manipulating people with a few select phrases. Carlisle’s abilities and showmanship launch him into the upper classes of society, where he encounters...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper And Cate Blanchett Are So Good Playing Bad In Guillermo del Toro’s Vivid Film Noir Remake

When you hear the name Guillermo del Toro, you usually associate the Oscar-winning director with fantastical filmmaking, monsters, supernatural elements and gothic stories from another world. But maybe for the first time with his remake of the 1940s film noir Nightmare Alley, he is dealing on a smaller scale more focused strictly on people, albeit a big part of it is set in a colorful traveling carnival full of freaks and other distractions.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Nightmare Alley Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Bradley Cooper’s New Movie

The last time Guillermo del Toro directed a feature film it was The Shape of Water and it went on to be named Best Picture at the Academy Awards. And so, it would make a lot of sense to pay attention to del Toro’s next movie, the dark noir tale Nightmare Alley. Critics have now had a chance to see the new movie starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and even more impressive stars, and while it’s not being reviewed quite as warmly as the last movie, this is still a film you’ll likely want to check out.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spark reconciliation rumours following their split two years ago

Bradley Cooper and ex Irina Shayk have sparked rumours that they're back together, following their split in 2019. The pair, who got together in 2015 and share four-year-old daughter Lea, have been spotted hanging out in recent weeks, pictured walking arm-in-arm in New York last month. And now, yet more speculation has surfaced after Irina attended the premiere of Bradley's new film Nightmare Alley on Wednesday [1 December].
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Illustrated#Music Video#Doll#Entertainment Tonight#Licorice Pizza#Harper#Elle
The Independent

Nightmare Alley: Fans cannot cope with Cate Blanchett’s hilarious entrance to film premiere

Cate Blanchett appeared in giant size at the Nightmare Alley premiere in New York last night (1 December), sending fans into a frenzy.The new movie is Guillermo del Toro’s first film since his 2017 Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water.Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel, Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as Stan Carlisle, a carnival entertainer and master manipulator.Carlisle’s skills and showmanship are noticed by the upper classes of society, and after starting to move in those circles, he meets Cate Blanchett’s Dr Lilith Ritter, a corrupt and dangerous psychiatrist.Rooney Mara plays Molly Cahill, the carnival’s kind...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY Trailer Features Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman And David Strathairn

Searchlight Pictures has released the brand-new trailer for director Guillermo del Toro’s NIGHTMARE ALLEY. When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.
MOVIES
IGN

Nightmare Alley Review

This is a spoiler-free review of Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, which will debut in theaters on Dec. 17. How does a horror maestro and king of the macabre shift from a longtime supernatural stint to a film solely rooted in reality? Pretty damn easily, it turns out. Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley — his first film since his Academy Award-winning The Shape of Water — delivers as a meaty neo-noir, even if his usual spectacle isn’t as present as some may expect.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Nightmare Alley Review: Guillermo del Toro’s Film Noir Reimagining Is A Captivating, Poisonous Throwback

The world knows writer/director Guillermo del Toro primarily as a purveyor of stories pertaining to monsters and the supernatural. After making a storied career through such projects, winning box office and awards season acclaim through movies like the Hellboy series and The Shape of Water, del Toro has arrived at a point where he can write his ticket to anywhere he wants to go. In this respect, watching Nightmare Alley will surprise some of his fans, as his reimagining of the 1946 novel doesn’t include any mythical creatures, and merely brushes against powers beyond the veil. To some, that journey may seem daunting; but to devoted fans of the filmmaker’s work, the new feature feels like a movie he’s been building towards for some time now.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

The True Story Behind Bradley Cooper’s Character in ‘Licorice Pizza’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, Licorice Pizza, is a mostly wistful coming-of-age story set in early-’70s California that, for one memorable mid-film stretch, threatens to turn into a monster movie. Like much of the movie, the sequence has roots in real life, specifically the teen years of Gary Goetzman, a child actor turned producer whose notable collaborators include Jonathan Demme and Tom Hanks. (“I can’t remember at this point if I’m trying to pretend that it’s not Gary’s story,” Anderson told Variety in a recent interview, “but fuck it, it’s him.”) But while Anderson has taken some mild pains to obscure the identities of real-life characters who breeze in and out of the film, like Lucille Ball and William Holden, the film leaves the name of its least-flattering depiction unchanged: Jon Peters, a larger-than-life figure who’s found his way into one chapter of Hollywood history after another, from his involvement in the excesses of the 1970s to the #MeToo reckoning of the 2010s.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How the ‘Nightmare Alley’ Team Explored Human Monstrosity With Guillermo del Toro’s Carnival Noir

Guillermo del Toro’s latest offering Nightmare Alley is likely to be both familiar and unfamiliar ground to fans of his monstrously popular work. Known for Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak and Pan’s Labyrinth, del Toro is certainly leaning into his love of monster metaphors, despite there being few actual monsters in his first spin in the director’s chair since the Oscar-winning Shape of Water. For producer Miles Dale, who worked with the Mexican movie helmer on the 2018 best picture winner, the “movie is a great evolution of his filmmaking style.” “It doesn’t have literal monsters, but I think his examination is of what is...
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy