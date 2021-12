In addition to the kick off of the holiday season, November is also Diabetes Awareness Month. National Diabetes Day, which is Nov. 14, is also the birthday of Dr. Frederick Banting, the discoverer of insulin in 1921. Prior to his discovery, anyone who developed Type 1 diabetes did not survive. Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which the body is no longer able to make insulin so it completely loses its ability to control its own blood sugar. It usually starts in childhood but can start at any age.

