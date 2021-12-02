ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pat Surtain II voted NFL Rookie of the Week after Week 12 win vs. Chargers

By Ben Swanson
denverbroncos.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after being selected as AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his two-interception performance vs. the Chargers, Pat Surtain II has added a new award to his collection. The NFL announced Thursday morning that Surtain has been voted NFL...

www.denverbroncos.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mile High Report

Broncos vs. Chargers betting odds for Week 12

The Denver Broncos are coming out of their bye week after a bad home loss facing the Los Angeles Chargers who are surging after a big win last weekend. Predictably, that has skewed the opening line in favor of the road team ahead of this weekends matchup between the two AFC West rivals. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are a three-point home underdog against the Chargers in Week 12 with an over/under at 47.
GAMBLING
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Chargers Week 11 Outlook

Today I wanted to look at some data for the season, discuss takeaways for the Pittsburgh Steelers week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and pose some questions for you the readers. First, let’s look at the passing yards leaders for 2021 thus far:. Chargers quarterback...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Rookies#Broncos#American Football#Afc#Cowboys
CBS Sports

NFL Week 12 early odds: Cowboys a TD favorite on Thanksgiving; Pats favored in key AFC contest vs. Titans

Week 11 in the NFL is nearly in the books with just the Bucs and Giants left on the schedule for "Monday Night Football." As we look back at the action from Sunday, the league once again was keeping us on our toes with a number of wild results including the Texans' win over the Titans, a Colts blowout against the Bills in Buffalo, and the Vikings edging out a victory over Green Bay. It's again a lesson that anything can happen once the games kick off.
NFL
NJ.com

Steelers vs Chargers Predictions: Sunday Night Football Picks and Betting Offers – NFL Week 11

Our football betting expert is here to offer up his the best Steelers vs Chargers for the Sunday Night Football clash this evening, which gets underway at 8.20PM EST. Both the Steelers and Chargers head into today's game having failed to win in their previous outings. Pittsburgh drew with the Lions, whilst the LA suffered a seven-point defeat at the hands of the Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

2021 Steelers Rookie Review: Week 11 Los Angeles Chargers Edition

The 2021 Steelers rookie class experienced a couple more firsts against the Chargers in LA on Sunday Night Football. First, they got to experience vintage Big Ben Roethlisberger, up close and personal. To witness first hand what a future HOF QB looks like, and the special attributes that have made him one of the most successful QBs in league history.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Chargers takeaways after thrilling Week 11 win over Steelers

The Los Angeles Chargers found themselves in an all-too-familiar situation Sunday night. They had blown a double digit fourth quarter lead and were trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers with only a few minutes to go. It appeared to be another Chargers collapse. This organization has been known for finding ways to lose games for many years.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Betting Preview for Week 12

Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) visit the Denver Broncos (5-5) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 in a matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is 47.5 for the game. Chargers...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will begin their final seven-game slate after the bye week with their first of five divisional battles as they host the 6-4 Chargers. Denver has won six of the last seven home games against the Bolts, but they've not come easy; only one of those wins was by more than one possession. The most recent was a classic, as Denver rallied from a three-touchdown deficit to win on a touchdown from Drew Lock to KJ Hamler as time expired. This one could again be a great duel as Denver, as the game should have big implications for either team's division or wild-card chances.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

'We never question his toughness': Bridgewater's return from injury a testament to his will

DENVER — Two weeks ago, Teddy Bridgewater left Empower Field at Mile High with many outsiders questioning the toughness that is so integral to who he is. During the Broncos' Week 10 loss to the Eagles, Bridgewater failed to make a tackle attempt on Philadelphia's Darius Slay as he returned a fumble for a touchdown. The following day, Bridgewater met the media and took accountability for what happened while deflecting any doubts about his fortitude.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Next-Day Notebook: Bradley Chubb gets 'feet wet' in return to action, hopes to play full workload vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Nearly a year since his last extended action, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb exited Sunday's win over the Chargers feeling closer to his Pro Bowl self. "I feel like that Chargers game was me getting into the groove of things," Chubb said Monday. "I was on the ground a couple times just trying to get my footing and trusting in that ankle and putting it in the ground and not really thinking too much about it. I had some plays where I did it well, some plays where I didn't do so well. Now I've got to go back and look at those plays and get into those positions on this practice field so I can be more comfortable throughout this week, and I feel like it was good for me to hop back into it, get my feet wet, knock the rust off and take it to this KC game full steam ahead."
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Pat Surtain II entered conversation of stardom Sunday

The Denver Broncos got a glimpse of the future with Pat Surtain II in his coming-out party as a superstar Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers. There was plenty of backlash regarding the selection of cornerback Pat Surtain II when he joined the Denver Broncos as the ninth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Broncos made the conscious decision to select a player they loved more than the most important position in sports — quarterback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy