ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Mapping the temporal and spatial dynamics of the human endometrium in vivo and in vitro

By Luz Garcia-Alonso
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe endometrium, the mucosal lining of the uterus, undergoes dynamic changes throughout the menstrual cycle in response to ovarian hormones. We have generated dense single-cell and spatial reference maps of the human uterus and three-dimensional endometrial organoid cultures. We dissect the signaling pathways that determine cell fate of the epithelial lineages...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Local circuit amplification of spatial selectivity in the hippocampus

Local circuit architecture facilitates the emergence of feature selectivity in the cerebral cortex1. In the hippocampus, it remains unknown whether local computations supported by specific connectivity motifs2 regulate the spatial receptive fields of pyramidal cells3. Here we developed an in vivo electroporation method for monosynaptic retrograde tracing4 and optogenetics manipulation at single-cell resolution to interrogate the dynamic interaction of place cells with their microcircuitry during navigation. We found a local circuit mechanism in CA1 whereby the spatial tuning of an individual place cell can propagate to a functionally recurrent subnetwork5 to which it belongs. The emergence of place fields in individual neurons led to the development of inverse selectivity in a subset of their presynaptic interneurons, and recruited functionally coupled place cells at that location. Thus, the spatial selectivity of single CA1 neurons is amplified through local circuit plasticity to enable effective multi-neuronal representations that can flexibly scale environmental features locally without degrading the feedforward input structure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Water sources and kidney function: investigating chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology in a prospective study

A chronic Kidney Disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) has emerged with disproportionately high prevalence across dry lowland agricultural communities globally. Here we present the results of a prospective cohort of 293 patients with CKDu in the endemic region of Wilgamuwa, Sri Lanka, in whom we measured baseline kidney function and undertook quarterly follow up over 2"‰years. Well water was the primary historic drinking water source in the region, although a majority (68%) of participants reported switching to reverse osmosis water during study follow ups. Participants who reported ever drinking from well water had estimated glomerular filtration rates âˆ’6.7 (SD: 2.8) ml/min/1.73"‰m2 lower than participants who did not drink from well water historically (p"‰="‰0.0184) during the study period. Geospatial analysis identifies a cluster within the region where CKDu progression is significantly higher than the surrounding area. Samples of household wells (n"‰="‰262) indicated 68% had detectable agrochemical compounds with concentration above global water quality standards. It is expected that the detected contaminants compounds are indicators of poor water quality and that there is likely additional agrochemical exposure including commercial additives that may contribute to CKDu onset and/or progression. Thus, our study finds that well water exposure during a person's lifetime in this region is associated with kidney function decline and identifies and quantifies putative nephrotoxic agrochemicals above safe drinking water concentrations in these wells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial and temporal intratumour heterogeneity has potential consequences for single biopsy-based neuroblastoma treatment decisions

Intratumour heterogeneity is a major cause of treatment failure in cancer. We present in-depth analyses combining transcriptomic and genomic profiling with ultra-deep targeted sequencing of multiregional biopsies in 10 patients with neuroblastoma, a devastating childhood tumour. We observe high spatial and temporal heterogeneity in somatic mutations and somatic copy-number alterations which are reflected on the transcriptomic level. Mutations in some druggable target genes including ALK and FGFR1 are heterogeneous at diagnosis and/or relapse, raising the issue whether current target prioritization and molecular risk stratification procedures in single biopsies are sufficiently reliable for therapy decisions. The genetic heterogeneity in gene mutations and chromosome aberrations observed in deep analyses from patient courses suggest clonal evolution before treatment and under treatment pressure, and support early emergence of metastatic clones and ongoing chromosomal instability during disease evolution. We report continuous clonal evolution on mutational and copy number levels in neuroblastoma, and detail its implications for therapy selection, risk stratification and therapy resistance.
CANCER
Nature.com

Using advanced spatial and single-cell transcriptomics to characterize the human endometrium

The human endometrium exhibits complex signaling cascades mediated by spatial"“temporal cellular interactions. Understanding the normal endometrial microenvironment is the first step towards understanding diseases of endometrial dysfunction. Garcia-Alonso and colleagues' study began with the robust cataloging of spatial and molecular features of normal human endometrium through the menstrual cycle. The...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Stem Cells#Cancer Cell#Cell Research
Nature.com

Two novel human anti-CD25 antibodies with antitumor activity inversely related to their affinity and in vitro activity

High tumor regulatory T (Treg) cell infiltration is associated with poor prognosis of many cancers. CD25 is highly expressed on tumor Treg cells and is a potential target for Treg deletion. Previously characterized anti-CD25 antibodies appear to have limited efficacy in tumor inhibition. Here we identified two human anti-CD25 antibodies, BA9 and BT942, which did not prevent the activation of IL-2R signaling pathway by IL-2. BT942 had weaker binding and cytotoxic activity to human CD25-expressing cell lines than BA9. But both demonstrated significant tumor growth inhibition in early and late-stage animal cancer models. BT942 resulted in a higher expansion of CD8+ T cells and CD4+ T cells in tumor microenvironment in mouse MC38 model compared to BA9. BT942 also demonstrated significant higher tumor growth inhibition and higher expansion of CD8+ T cells and CD4+ T cells in combination with an anti-PD1 antibody. Pharmacokinetic study of BT942 in cynomolgus monkeys demonstrated a half-life of 206.97"‰Â±"‰19.03Â h. Structural analysis by cryo-EM revealed that BT942 recognizes an epitope on opposite side of the CD25-IL-2 binding site, consistent with no IL-2 signaling blockade in vitro. BT942 appears to be an excellent candidate for cancer immunotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

2D perovskite-based high spatial resolution X-ray detectors

X-ray radiography is the most widely used imaging technique with applications encompassing medical and industrial imaging, homeland security, and materials research. Although a significant amount of research and development has gone into improving the spatial resolution of the current state-of-the-art indirect X-ray detectors, it is still limited by the detector thickness and microcolumnar structure quality. This paper demonstrates high spatial resolution X-ray imaging with solution-processable two-dimensional hybrid perovskite single-crystal scintillators grown inside microcapillary channels as small as 20Â Âµm. These highly scalable non-hygroscopic detectors demonstrate excellent spatial resolution similar to the direct X-ray detectors. X-ray imaging results of a camera constructed using this scintillator show Modulation Transfer Function values significantly better than the current state-of-the-art X-ray detectors. These structuredÂ detectors open up a new era of low-cost large-area ultrahigh spatial resolution high frame rate X-ray imaging with numerous applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Temporal loss boundary engineered photonic cavity

Losses are ubiquitous and unavoidable in nature inhibiting the performance of most optical processes. Manipulating losses to adjust the dissipation of photons is analogous to braking a running car that is as important as populating photons via a gain medium. Here, we introduce the transient loss boundary into a photon populated cavity that functions as a 'photon brake' and probe photon dynamics by engineering the 'brake timing' and 'brake strength'. Coupled cavity photons can be distinguished by stripping one photonic mode through controlling the loss boundary, which enables the transition from a coupled to an uncoupled state. We interpret the transient boundary as a perturbation by considering both real and imaginary parts of permittivity, and the dynamic process is modeled with a temporal two-dipole oscillator: one with the natural resonant polarization and the other with a frequency-shift polarization. The model unravels the underlying mechanism of concomitant coherent spectral oscillations and generation of tone-tuning cavity photons in the braking process. By synthesizing the temporal loss boundary into a photon populated cavity, a plethora of interesting phenomena and applications are envisioned such as the observation of quantum squeezed states, low-loss nonreciprocal waveguides and ultrafast beam scanning devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Super-resolved spatial transcriptomics by deep data fusion

Current methods for spatial transcriptomics are limited by low spatial resolution. Here we introduce a method that integrates spatial gene expression data with histological image data from the same tissue section to infer higher-resolution expression maps. Using a deep generative model, our method characterizes the transcriptome of micrometer-scale anatomical features and can predict spatial gene expression from histology images alone.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

In vitro evaluation of chemical decontamination of titanium discs

Peri-implant diseases are caused by bacterial biofilm colonizing implant surfaces. Prevention and management of peri-implant mucositis and peri-implantitis rely on effective biofilm removal. This study aimed to evaluate biofilm removal and cytocompatibility following chemo-mechanical surface decontamination of biofilm-coated titanium discs. Biofilm-coated (Streptococcus gordonii) discs, with either non-modified (smooth) or modified (rough) surfaces, were instrumented using a sterile gauze soaked in one out of four solutions: saline (NaCl), alkaline electrized water (AEW), citric acid (CA) or N-acetyl-l-cysteine (NAC). Non-contaminated, untreated titanium discs served as controls (C). Residual deposits (bacteria and gauze fibers) and cytocompatibility for osteoblast-like cells were evaluated using SEM and immunofluorescence. Cytotoxicity was assessed using WST-8 assay and immunofluorescence. All protocols were equally effective in removing bacteria from smooth surfaces, while AEW and CA were found to be superior at rough surfaces. AEW and NAC were superior in promoting cytocompatibility over NaCl. NAC and CA had a strong cytotoxic effect on osteoblast-like and fibroblast cells. In conclusion, AEW may be beneficial in the decontamination of implant surfaces, effectively removing bacterial biofilm and restoring cytocompatibility.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Insights into the changes in the proteome of Alzheimer disease elucidated by a meta-analysis

Mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics is a powerful tool to explore pathogenic changes of a disease in an unbiased manner and has been used extensively in Alzheimer disease (AD) research. Here, by performing a meta-analysis of high-quality proteomic studies, we address which pathological changes are observed consistently and therefore most likely are of great importance for AD pathogenesis. We retrieved datasets, comprising a total of 21,588 distinct proteins identified across 857 postmortem human samples, from ten studies using labeled or label-free MS approaches. Our meta-analysis findings showed significant alterations of 757 and 1,195 proteins in AD in the labeled and label-free datasets, respectively. Only 33 proteins, some of which were associated with synaptic signaling, had the same directional change across the individual studies. However, despite alterations in individual proteins being different between the labeled andÂ the label-free datasets, several pathways related to synaptic signaling, oxidative phosphorylation, immune response and extracellular matrix were commonly dysregulated in AD. These pathways represent robust changes in the human AD brain and warrant further investigation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reduced prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity correlate with fatigue after aHSCT

Long-term fatigue and cognitive dysfunction affects 35% of allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT) survivors, suggesting a dysfunctional prefrontal cortex. In this study, we assessed prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity in aHSCT patients with fatigue (n"‰="‰12), non-fatigued patients (n"‰="‰12) and healthy controls (n"‰="‰27). Measurement of near-infrared spectroscopy and electrodermal activity was carried out at rest and during cognitive performance (Stroop, verbal fluency and emotion regulation tasks). Prefrontal cortex and sympathetic nervous system activity were also analyzed in response to dopamine and noradrenaline increase after a single dose of methylphenidate. Baseline cognitive performance was similar in the two patient groups. However, after methylphenidate, only non-fatigued patients improved in Stroop accuracy and had better verbal fluency task performance compared to the fatigued group. Task-related activation of prefrontal cortex in fatigued patients was lower compared to non-fatigued patients during all cognitive tests, both before and after methylphenidate administration. During the Stroop task, reaction time, prefrontal cortex activation, and sympathetic nervous system activity were all lower in fatigued patients compared to healthy controls, but similar in non-fatigued patients and healthy controls.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Temporal and spatial earthquake clustering revealed through comparison of millennial strain-rates from Cl cosmogenic exposure dating and decadal GPS strain-rate

To assess whether continental extension and seismic hazard are spatially-localized on single faults or spread over wide regions containing multiple active faults, we investigated temporal and spatial slip-rate variability over many millennia using in-situ 36Cl cosmogenic exposure dating for active normal faults near Athens, Greece. We study a"‰~"‰NNE-SSW transect, sub-parallel to the extensional strain direction, constrained by two permanent GPS stations located at each end of the transect and arranged normal to the fault strikes. We sampled 3 of the 7 seven normal faults that exist between the GPS sites for 36Cl analyses. Results from Bayesian inference of the measured 36Cl data implies that some faults slip relatively-rapidly for a few millennia accompanied by relative quiescence on faults across strike, defining out-of-phase fault activity. Assuming that the decadal strain-rate derived from GPS applies over many millennia, slip on a single fault can accommodate"‰~"‰30"“75% of the regional strain-rate for a few millennia. Our results imply that only a fraction of the total number of Holocene active faults slip over timescales of a few millennia, so continental deformation and seismic hazard are localized on specific faults and over a length-scale shorter than the spacing of the present GPS network over this time-scale. Thus, (1) the identification of clustered fault activity is vital for probabilistic seismic hazard assessments, and (2) a combination of dense geodetic observations and palaeoseismology is needed to identify the precise location and width of actively deforming zones over specific time periods.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Meibomian gland dysfunction is highly prevalent among first-time visitors at a Norwegian dry eye specialist clinic

To investigate the prevalence of meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) in patients presenting with subjective dry eye-related symptoms at their first-time consultation in a Norwegian specialized ocular surface clinic. Additionally, to explore the accuracy of the ocular surface disease index score (OSDI) as an extensively applied tool to assess the severity of dry eye symptoms and MGD diagnosis. Patients with subjective dry eye-related complaints (n"‰="‰900) attending the clinic for the first time, from 2012 to 2016, were included in the study. At the baseline, patients completed the OSDI questionnaire. Subsequently, objective clinical tests, including fluorescein break-up time (FBUT), Schirmer-I test, ocular surface staining (OSS), and meibomian gland function assessment using gland expressibility and meibum quality were performed. The association between MGD and its severity in relation to symptom severity defined by OSDI-score was examined. MGD was found in 93.8% of the study group. MGD prevalence was not significantly different between groups based on age (p"‰="‰0.302) or sex (p"‰="‰0.079). There was a significant association between severity of MGD and dry eye-related symptoms (p"‰="‰0.014). OSS was significantly higher in patients with severe symptoms (p"‰="‰0.031). Sensitivity and specificity of positive symptom-score (OSDI"‰â‰¥"‰13) for disclosing MGD were 85.5% and 30.4%, respectively. MGD was highly prevalent, not associated with age and sex. OSDI"‰â‰¥"‰13 had high sensitivity and high positive predictive value (PPV), but low specificity and negative predictive value (NPV) for disclosing MGD. This underscores the importance of meibomian gland assessment in patients with dry eye-related symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Myeloid-associated differentiation marker is a novel SP-A-associated transmembrane protein whose expression on airway epithelial cells correlates with asthma severity

Surfactant protein A (SP-A) is well-known for its protective role in pulmonary immunity. Previous studies from our group have shown that SP-A mediates eosinophil activities, including degranulation and apoptosis. In order to identify potential binding partners on eosinophils for SP-A, eosinophil lysates were subjected to SP-A pull-down and tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) analysis. We identified one membrane-bound protein, myeloid-associated differentiation marker (MYADM), as a candidate SP-A binding partner. Blocking MYADM on mouse and human eosinophils ex vivo prevented SP-A from inducing apoptosis; blocking MYADM in vivo led to increased persistence of eosinophilia and airway hyper-responsiveness in an ovalbumin (OVA) allergy model and increased airways resistance and mucus production in a house dust mite (HDM) asthma model. Examination of a subset of participants in the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) cohort revealed a significant association between epithelial expression of MYADM in asthma patients and parameters of airway inflammation, including: peripheral blood eosinophilia, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and the number of exacerbations in the past 12Â months. Taken together, our studies provide the first evidence of MYADM as a novel SP-A-associated protein that is necessary for SP-A to induce eosinophil apoptosis and we bring to light the potential importance of this previously unrecognized transmembrane protein in patients with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Thermo-optically induced transparency on a photonic chip

Controlling the optical response of a medium through suitably tuned coherent electromagnetic fields is highly relevant in a number of potential applications, from all-optical modulators to optical storage devices. In particular, electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) is an established phenomenon in which destructive quantum interference creates a transparency window over a narrow spectral range around an absorption line, which, in turn, allows to slow and ultimately stop light due to the anomalous refractive index dispersion. Here we report on the observation of a new form of both induced transparency and amplification of a weak probe beam in a strongly driven silicon photonic crystal resonator at room temperature. The effect is based on the oscillating temperature field induced in a nonlinear optical cavity, and it reproduces many of the key features of EIT while being independent of either atomic or mechanical resonances. Such thermo-optically induced transparency will allow a versatile implementation of EIT-analogs in an integrated photonic platform, at almost arbitrary wavelength of interest, room temperature and in a practical, low cost, and scalable system.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

SET activation of nitroarenes by 2-azaallyl anions as a straightforward access to 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles

The use of nitroarenes as amino sources in synthesis is challenging. Herein is reported an unusual, straightforward, and transition metal-free method for the net [3 + 2]-cycloaddition reaction of 2-azaallyl anions with nitroarenes. The products of this reaction are diverse 2,5-dihydro-1,2,4-oxadiazoles (>40 examples, up to 95% yield). This method does not require an external reductant to reduce nitroarenes, nor does it employ nitrosoarenes, which are often used in N"“O cycloadditions. Instead, it is proposed that the 2-azaallyl anions, which behave as super electron donors (SEDs), deliver an electron to the nitroarene to generate a nitroarene radical anion. A downstream 2-azaallyl radical coupling with a newly formed nitrosoarene is followed by ring closure to afford the observed products. This proposed reaction pathway is supported by computational studies and experimental evidence. Overall, this method uses readily available materials, is green, and exhibits a broad scope.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Hadal aragonite records venting of stagnant paleoseawater in the hydrated forearc mantle

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 243 (2021) Cite this article. The hadal zone at trenches is a unique region where forearc mantle rocks are directly exposed at the ocean floor owing to tectonic erosion. Circulation of seawater in the mantle rock induces carbonate precipitation within the deep-sea forearc mantle, but the timescale and rates of the circulation are unclear. Here we investigated a peculiar occurrence of calcium carbonate (aragonite) in forearc mantle rocks recovered from ~6400"‰m water depth in the Izu"“Ogasawara Trench. On the basis of microtextures, strontium"“carbon"“oxygen isotope geochemistry, and radiocarbon analysis, we found that the aragonite is sourced from seawater that accumulated for more than 42,000 years. Aragonite precipitation is triggered by episodic rupture events that expel the accumulated fluids at 10âˆ’2"“10âˆ’1"‰m"‰sâˆ’1 and which continue for a few decades at most. We suggest that the recycling of subducted seawater from the shallowest forearc mantle influences carbon transport from the surface to Earth's interior.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Most myopathic lamin variants aggregate: a functional genomics approach for assessing variants of uncertain significance

Hundreds of LMNA variants have been associated with several distinct disease phenotypes. However, genotype"“phenotype relationships remain largely undefined and the impact for most variants remains unknown. We performed a functional analysis for 178 variants across five structural domains using two different overexpression models. We found that lamin A aggregation is a major determinant for skeletal and cardiac laminopathies. An in vitro solubility assay shows that aggregation-prone variants in the immunoglobulin-like domain correlate with domain destabilization. Finally, we demonstrate that myopathic-associated LMNA variants show aggregation patterns in induced pluripotent stem cell derived-cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) in contrast to non-myopathic LMNA variants. Our data-driven approach (1) reveals that striated muscle laminopathies are predominantly protein misfolding diseases, (2) demonstrates an iPSC-CM experimental platform for characterizing laminopathic variants in human cardiomyocytes, and (3) supports a functional assay to aid in assessing pathogenicity for myopathic variants of uncertain significance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low energy electrodynamics of CrI layered ferromagnet

We report on the optical properties from terahertz (THz) to Near-Infrared (NIR) of the layered magnetic compound CrI3 at various temperatures, both in the paramagnetic and ferromagnetic phase. In the NIR spectral range, we observe an insulating electronic gap around 1.1 eV which strongly hardens with decreasing temperature. The blue shift observed represents a record in insulating materials and it is a fingerprint of a strong electron-phonon interaction. Moreover, a further gap hardening is observed below the Curie temperature, indicating the establishment of an effective interaction between electrons and magnetic degrees of freedom in the ferromagnetic phase. Similar interactions are confirmed by the disappearance of some phonon modes in the same phase, as expected from a spin-lattice interaction theory. Therefore, the optical properties of CrI3 reveal a complex interaction among electronic, phononic and magnetic degrees of freedom, opening many possibilities for its use in 2-Dimensional heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy