Arthur-Yarde 2 Final Press Conference

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the big rematch looming on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena, Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde met the media for the final time ahead of the crunch clash this afternoon at the BT Sport studios in Stratford. Frank Warren: It is a fantastic fight and it should...

Bleacher Report

Logan Paul Says 'I Would F--king Beat Mike Tyson' in a Boxing Fight

For the most part, Logan Paul was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather during their June exhibition. The famous YouTuber would like his chances, however, against another boxing legend. Paul told Fight Hub TV that he "would f--king beat" the 55-year-old Tyson because the former heavyweight champion is "too old":. On the...
worldboxingnews.net

Son of Tommy Morrison Trey comes in heavy, knocked out in 161 seconds

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome. Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique. When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World...
Lyndon Arthur
Anthony Yarde
Callum Johnson
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Records 1st Pro Career Knockout

Son of Manchester, UK, boxing legend Ricky Hatton, Campbell Hatton, is well up and running in his boxing career now. Started in a challenging time due to the world situation but one he seems to be developing well. His father and uncle Matthew Hatton surely as good as it gets...
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Heavyweight Stuns With Heavy Knockout Win

What’s going on in Australia what are they feeding them there in Oz?. These last few weeks in professional boxing has seen in explosion in victories across the board from professional Australian boxers. The latest coming today with heavyweight Lucas Browne:. Heavy punches there for sure. A real arising all...
worldboxingnews.net

‘Zurdo’, 42-0, ready to move one step closer to Floyd Mayweather record

Gilberto Ramirez wants to win a light-heavyweight title on the way to breaking boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s coveted 50-0 record. The Golden Boy star, who is eight wins from equalling the benchmark, faces Yunieski Gonalez later this month. A victory will mean a potential shot at WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol in the first half of 2022.
The Hollywood Reporter

Davis vs. Cruz: How to Watch the WBA Lightweight Championship Fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz when the two go head-to-head this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Baltimore-born, five-time world champion is a Floyd Mayweather protégé, and boxing fans are expecting a dramatic 12-round bout between him and his 23-year-old challenger, who has 17 straight wins under his belt. The fight card also includes a super welterweight matchup between Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia, a featherweight bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames and a 10-round featherweight fight between Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga. With 25 wins and zero losses, the...
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mayweather and Pacquiao To Face One Another Again But In A New Sport

Since facing one another in the biggest fight in boxing history back in 2015 Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have been working away together it would appear. Now two promoters of new emerging boxers their companies work together. Uniting two great countries in many ways. America and The Philippines. The...
fightnews.com

Figueroa-Fulton Virtual Press Conference

WBC super bantamweight world champion Brandon “Heartbreaker” Figueroa and WBO 122-pound world champion Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton Jr. previewed their world title unification showdown during a virtual press conference Tuesday before they meet in the main event live on SHOWTIME from Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
worldboxingnews.net

Lyndon Arthur fires warning to Anthony Yarde’s outspoken trainer

LYNDON ARTHUR has warned Tunde Ajayi to zip his lip if he ever comes face to face with Pat Barrett when the cameras aren’t rolling. ‘King’ Arthur’s trainer Pat Barrett and Ajayi who handles arch rival Anthony Yarde had a hate-filled confrontation last month at a press conference to announce the big Light-Heavyweight return clash.
Boxing Scene

Isaac Cruz: Once I Show Gervonta Davis My Power, Then I Think The Fight Will Take A Turn

Isaac Cruz delivered the most memorable knockout of his six-year pro career on one of Gervonta Davis’ undercards last year. The Mexican lightweight’s vicious first-round demolition of Diego Magdaleno in October 2020 was what first established him as a potential opponent for the undefeated Davis. Thirteen months after recording that sensational stoppage at Alamodome in San Antonio, a confident Cruz believes his power will be the determining factor in the outcome of his upcoming shot at Davis’ WBA world lightweight title.
fightnews.com

Lopez-Lowe clash Friday in IBF eliminator

Less than three months after dominating the previously undefeated Gabriel Flores Jr., featherweight Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (23-2, 11 KOs) hopes to earn a world title shot. Lopez will face undefeated British contender Isaac “The Westgate Warrior” Lowe (21-0-3, 6 KOs) in a 12-round IBF title eliminator this Friday at York Hall in London.
fightnews.com

Mike Guy wins USNBC super middle title

40-year-old journeyman Mike Guy (13-7-1, 6 KOs) ended a two-year drought Saturday night and surprisingly won the vacant WBC USNBC super middleweight title at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, with a ninth-round knockout win over Kendrick Ball Jr. (17-2-2, 11 KOs), headlining an eight-fight card promoted by CES Boxing.
fightnews.com

Khan-Brook finally clash on Feb 19

Bitter rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally enter the ring on February 19 to square off in one of the most highly-anticipated encounters in British boxing history. BOXXER and Sky Sports will formally announce the fight at a press conference in London this afternoon, with the news set to delight boxing fans who have clamored to see the two antagonists do battle for nearly a decade. The long-awaited encounter will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester.
