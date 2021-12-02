Arthur-Yarde 2 Final Press Conference

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz when the two go head-to-head this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Baltimore-born, five-time world champion is a Floyd Mayweather protégé, and boxing fans are expecting a dramatic 12-round bout between him and his 23-year-old challenger, who has 17 straight wins under his belt. The fight card also includes a super welterweight matchup between Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia, a featherweight bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames and a 10-round featherweight fight between Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga. With 25 wins and zero losses, the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO