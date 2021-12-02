New ‘Matrix’ Trailer Showcases the Déjà Vu Between the Old and New Movies

"Maybe this isn't the story you think it is…" Oh yes! WB has unveiled a brand new 45-sec promo trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which opens later this month. I can't wait!! This is the first trailer since the original debut in September that contains new footage (everything else has been different edits / remixes). And this trailer makes things even more interesting by cutting & transitioning between some familiar faces & scenes. A very clear indication that there's layers upon layers of Matrixes (Matrices?) in this next movie. The rumor has been that this bright new Matrix is actually another Matrix within the old Matrix to control Neo and his narrative. The returning cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, & Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Along with Resurrections newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Eréndira Ibarra. Tickets go on sale starting December 6th - as mentioned in the tweet where this latest trailer was first seen. Check it out below.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO