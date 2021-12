December is just on the horizon, but what does it mean? Well, the leaks of early 2022 flagship smartphones have already started to surface — the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Galaxy S21 FE are expected to be announced sometime early next year. In addition to the mid-range smartphone from Samsung expected to be announced in January, Samsung is also said to be announcing the next generation of its flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22, sometime in the January-February window. Ahead of the smartphone's release, leaks and rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have started to flow.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO