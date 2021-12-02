ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Pfluger on Supreme Court abortion case: ‘Babies deserve the right to live’

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IswPX_0dCL8Qtw00

WASHINGTON — On the day the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case that may decide the status of abortion rights in states across the country, US Representative August Pfluger (R, TX) spoke on the House floor and urged the court to “make the right decision.”

In a floor speech on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Pfluger decried the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling by the Supreme Court as tragic, saying “Today, the Supreme Court is considering the most critical abortion case since Roe v. Wade was tragically decided 50 years ago.”

San Angelo Police investigate incident near Lonestar Middle School, no active threat to school or public

“It has been 50 years too long,” said Pfluger. “50 years of abortions, 50 years of abandoning the defenseless, and 50 years of federal laws that violate the consciences of the vast majority of Americans.”

Recent polling by the Pew Research Center , however, suggests the majority of Americans support a woman’s right to an abortion. According to the May 2021 poll, 59% of respondents believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases — 39% of those questioned said they believe abortions should be illegal in most or all cases.

Poll: About six-in-ten Americans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases

A Gallup poll also carried out in May of this year, indicates only a small minority of Americans believe abortions should be illegal in all circumstances, with only 19% of respondents supporting a total ban on the procedure.

Pfluger’s full floor speech can be viewed in its entirety below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
KLST/KSAN

Andrew Graves announces candidacy for Court at Law Judge

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo attorney Andrew Graves announce that his candidacy for Judge at the Tom Green County Court at Law 2. In a statement issued this afternoon, Friday, December 3, 2021, Graves said he was formally beginning his campaign after filing for a place on the ballot at the Tom Green County […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Shannon pauses mandatory vaccinations following District Court ruling

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Health Center announced they are pausing their policy that requires staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a statement issued today, Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Shannon says the decision came after a US District Court temporarily blocked the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from enforcing its vaccine mandate […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#House#Lonestar Middle School#Americans#The Pew Research Center#Gallup#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy