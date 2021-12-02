Pfluger on Supreme Court abortion case: ‘Babies deserve the right to live’

WASHINGTON — On the day the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case that may decide the status of abortion rights in states across the country, US Representative August Pfluger (R, TX) spoke on the House floor and urged the court to “make the right decision.”

In a floor speech on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Pfluger decried the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling by the Supreme Court as tragic, saying “Today, the Supreme Court is considering the most critical abortion case since Roe v. Wade was tragically decided 50 years ago.”

“It has been 50 years too long,” said Pfluger. “50 years of abortions, 50 years of abandoning the defenseless, and 50 years of federal laws that violate the consciences of the vast majority of Americans.”

Recent polling by the Pew Research Center , however, suggests the majority of Americans support a woman’s right to an abortion. According to the May 2021 poll, 59% of respondents believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases — 39% of those questioned said they believe abortions should be illegal in most or all cases.

A Gallup poll also carried out in May of this year, indicates only a small minority of Americans believe abortions should be illegal in all circumstances, with only 19% of respondents supporting a total ban on the procedure.

Pfluger’s full floor speech can be viewed in its entirety below.

