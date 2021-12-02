ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Cyberquad: Tesla presents an electric quad bike with a 10 mph top speed

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Tesla announced the Cyberquad, a quad bike heavily influenced by the Cybertruck. The Cyberquad has 10 mph top speed, a 15-mile range and is designed for people weighing up...

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

Look! It’s the BMW i7 electric luxury saloon

Camouflage be damned: this is our first official look at the new BMW i7, an electric luxury saloon that’s set to arrive some time in 2022. BMW claims that the i7 will be the first of its kind, conveniently forgetting that we’ve already had a go in the Mercedes EQS. But no matter. It’ll be billed as the electric version of the next-generation 7 Series, using the same CLAR platform found in the i4 saloon and iX SUV.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Top Speed
RideApart

Sweden's RGNT Motorcycles Is Now Selling Its No. 1 Electric Bike

Going from a concept bike to a production one isn’t always a given. That’s true whether you’re an established OEM, and especially true when you’re a relatively new startup. Back in 2019, Swedish electric motorcycle startup Regent first introduced the concept version of its No. 1, a retro-styled electric bike with a whole lot of nostalgic aesthetic flair.
TRAVEL
insideevs.com

Cadillac Lyriq Vs Audi e-tron, Tesla Model Y, Volvo XC40 Recharge

The upcoming Cadillac Lyriq might be one of the most interesting new launches in the luxury EV segment in the U.S., as it combines the brand's premium approach with the latest tech - GM's Ultium platform. According to InsideEVs' Tom Moloughney, who had an opportunity to check out the Cadillac...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
BMW BLOG

Supercharged BMW 330i E46 lays down 300 hp in Autobahn top speed run

With a few exceptions such as the Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan or Aventador, naturally aspirated engines are a thing of the past in Europe. Forced induction has allowed automakers to squeeze out more power from their engines and comply with stricter emissions regulations. While this may look like a win-win situation, there’s something magical about the linear power delivery of a NA.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Volkswagen Accepting Orders For Its ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV

The Volkswagen ID.5 is pretty much an ID.4 with a a curvaceous exterior. The company says it has only 12 mm less headroom for rear-seat passengers than the ID.4 but offers the kind of stylish exterior buyers crave. In a press release, the company says customers can now place an order for an ID.5 online.
CARS
Road & Track

The Damon HyperSport Is a 200-MPH Electric Sport Bike That Wants You to Survive the Ride

It is slate gray and rainy today in East Vancouver, the kind of day when bored commuters flick their wipers into high, children splash in puddles, and motorcycle riders die. In a nondescript building, a door rolls open. The hiss of rain on tarmac echoes across concrete, reaching two of the most advanced motorcycles on the planet, sitting on their stands. Even before they’ve braved the slick pavement outside, the bikes can hear the rain. They are aware.
BICYCLES
TrendHunter.com

Endurant Electric Bikes

Luna Cycles has launched a fabulous new high-performance e-bike that offers a balance of performance, torque, features and pure style that is seldom seen in an increasingly saturated electric bike market. The 'X2 Enduro' is a high-performance e-bike is fitted with a Bafang M600 motor that is capable of churning...
BICYCLES
hypebeast.com

Tesla Debuts $1,900 USD Cyberquad for Kids

Is now selling a Cyberquad for kids for $1,900 USD. The four-wheel ATV quietly launched on the automaker’s website more than two years after the company announced full-size Cyberquad ATV to accompany its Cybertruck. The kid’s version, which is designed for children eight years and older, is powered by a...
CARS
d1softballnews.com

The Tesla quad for kids is inspired by the Cybertruck and costs $ 1900

The futuristic Tesla pickup called Cybertruck, presented by Elon Musk now two years ago, is still a mirage: the production of this car has slipped (at least) to the end of 2022. Tesla fans now have an alternative, for themselves but above all for their children. In fact, the US company has almost surprisingly put up for sale, without any particular announcements, an electric quad for children called Cyberquad at a price of 1900 dollars. The shipment, according to Tesla’s website, should take place within 2-4 weeks (but delivery for Christmas is not guaranteed). An adult Cyberquad was unveiled in 2019, along with the Cybertruck.
CARS
techeblog.com

Radio Flyer Reveals Electric Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, Costs $1900 and Ships This Month

Radio Flyer, maker of the iconic Red Wagon, reveals an all-electric Tesla Cyberquad for kids. Powered by Radio Flyer’s Flight Speed Lithium-Ion battery technology, it boasts a sturdy steel frame, rugged pneumatic rubber tires, and a rear suspension system for better off road performance when it hits a top speed of 10 mph. Other features include a comfortable padded seat, variable speed throttle and LED light bars for the headlight / taillight just like the full size Cyberquad. Read more for a video and additional information.
CARS
Hot Hardware

Tesla's Electric Cyberquad ATV Will Make Your Kid The Envy Of The Neighborhood

Tesla has become synonymous with electric vehicles, but its latest product is one that probably caught everyone off guard—an electric "Cyberquad for Kids" priced at $1,900. It's basically a smaller version of the adult-sized Cyberquad ATV (all-terrain vehicle) it rolled onto stage two years ago during its Cybertruck event, and which has yet to ship.
CARS
Fast Company

Now you can buy your kid a Tesla: the $1,900 electric Cyberquad four-wheeler

Tesla is growing its lineup of products again, but this time it’s not just targeting trendy, eco-friendly adults in need of a functioning vehicle. Rather, its newest model caters to trendy, eco-friendly kids whose parents can afford to buy them a $1,900 children’s toy. It’s here just in time for another lean pandemic holiday season.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy