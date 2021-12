Maryland Democrats are celebrating the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal after it passed through the House of Representatives Friday. The infrastructure bill, also known as the Build Back Better Act, has been signed by President Biden and moves to the Senate, where the legislation is expected to undergo changes to satisfy Democratic senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are balking at the nearly $2 trillion price tag.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO