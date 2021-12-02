JinkoSolar closes 2 GW distribution contract for DG with Aldo Solar for 2022

Currently, more and more questions are raised about the transition to renewable energy sources. Many countries have already begun to work on the introduction of new technologies and developments that contribute to the transition to a green economy. As one of the largest energy markets in Central Asia with a current-generation capacity of 12.9 gigawatts, Uzbekistan is well-positioned to address the sector's challenges and ensure the country's energy security. Uzbekistan has great potential for the use of renewable energy sources, namely hydro, solar, and wind energy. This potential is sufficient to reduce the country's dependence on natural gas, which provides 85% of the total electricity production.

