Energy Industry

JinkoSolar closes 2 GW distribution contract for DG with Aldo Solar for 2022

By JinkoSolar
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Under the agreement, approximately 4 million photovoltaic modules will be distributed, equivalent to 2 GW of installed power. The contract assures the resellers and installers of solar energy in Brazil the continuity of the commercialization of the Tiger Pro family of panels. Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar...

www.pv-magazine.com

pv-magazine.com

Chad’s first solar-plus-storage project secures funding

A fresh injection of debt from two organizations backed by five European governments has brought forward the long-delayed Djermaya solar-plus-storage project in Chad. London-based development body InfraCo Africa – which is funded by the governments of the U.K., the Netherlands, and Switzerland – on Friday revealed a deal had been signed in Paris last month to more than double the amount of borrowing secured for the planned 34 MW solar project 30km north of Chadian capital N'Djamena, which will also include 4 MWh of battery storage.
pv-magazine.com

All In One: Innovative residential battery From BSLBATT

If the energy transition is to succeed, we need a better residential battery for renewable energy. Why is a residential battery so important for photovoltaic power generation?. Photovoltaic technology is essential for the energy turnaround in the private and commercial sectors. Generating electricity from sunlight is now a proven and efficient technology that is reasonably available in our latitudes.
pv-magazine.com

The weekend read: Green shoots appearing in the Italian PV market

After 10 years of drought, green shoots are appearing in the Italian PV market. Developers, who used to spend most of their time in regional tribunals attempting to overcome local resistance, report that they are currently working on new investment opportunities. Increased political will at the European, but also national level, is providing fertile turf for developers. The real boost, though, is the increasing appetite of the financial sector.
pv-magazine.com

Illustrating the n-type advantage

This year has seen several of the largest PV manufacturers make their first moves into n-type technology, which promises significant advantages in efficiency and reliability over the p-type PERC cells that make up the largest share of solar production today. Meanwhile, PV manufacturing continues to be split into two camps regarding wafer size, with products based on both 182mm and 210mm formats beginning to be produced at scale, and proponents of both claiming an advantage in performance.
pv-magazine.com

2021 and beyond: European solar manufacturing must shine again

Europe has a clear strategic interest in supporting the redevelopment of solar PV manufacturing on the continent – it goes hand in hand with the further expansion of renewables in Europe. The 2021 semiconductor crisis, and the consequences of undue pressure on the supply chains of our automotive and inverter...
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Another manufacturer, Zhonghuan, reduces PV wafer prices

Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has decreased the prices of some of its solar wafers, a few days after competitor Longi made the same move. G1 products (158.75mm) were priced at RMB5.15 (US$0.80) per piece, down 9.1%, while G12 products are 6% cheaper at RMB8.55. M6 (166mm) registered the lowest price drop at 12.5% and are now sold at RMB5.05. The manufacturer also provided the price of its M10 (218mm) product for the first time, which is being offered at RMB6.21.
pv-magazine.com

GETCA 2022: A “green” future is a promising field for investment

Currently, more and more questions are raised about the transition to renewable energy sources. Many countries have already begun to work on the introduction of new technologies and developments that contribute to the transition to a green economy. As one of the largest energy markets in Central Asia with a current-generation capacity of 12.9 gigawatts, Uzbekistan is well-positioned to address the sector's challenges and ensure the country's energy security. Uzbekistan has great potential for the use of renewable energy sources, namely hydro, solar, and wind energy. This potential is sufficient to reduce the country's dependence on natural gas, which provides 85% of the total electricity production.
pv-magazine.com

TSEC plans to raise solar cell, module production capacity to 1.5 GW

Taiwanese solar cell and module manufacturer TSEC has this week launched a private placement of shares to secure NT$615.0 million (US$22.04 million) in funds. According to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the shares were priced at NT$23.75 per share, with a total of 25,894,736 shares offered. Taiwanese media...
pv-magazine.com

Partnership formed for molten salt long duration energy storage

Malta, developer of electro-thermal energy storage systems, announced its partnership with Bechtel, an engineering, construction and project management firm. Malta’s system, developed in partnership with Siemens Energy, is energy-source agnostic, able to collect and store energy from solar, wind, or fossil fuels. Its long-duration capability of 10-150+ hours is particularly well-suited to support renewable energy, storing and dispatching power during the intermittent cycles of generation (day to night), and can perform other grid services.
pv-magazine.com

Acciona signs up to supply solar for 3 GW green hydrogen project

A 3 GW green hydrogen facility planned for Queensland, Australia, could be powered by solar PV after state-owned Stanwell Corporation and Acciona Energia, a subsidiary of Spanish conglomerate Acciona, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on future energy supply for proposed hydrogen production and export. Stanwell has teamed with a...
pv-magazine.com

Sungrow’s 1500Vdc turnkey solution operates stably in a 100 MW retrofit PV project in Egypt

The plant is located in one of the world's driest and most scorching places, the eastern Sahara Desert, with ample sunshine and vast land. While frequented by sandstorms and extreme temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius, putting solar project equipment susceptible to significant wear-and-tear. In this case, the project was grid-connected in 2018 and has been suffering from malfunction and burning problems now and then due to the vulnerable quality of previous non-Sungrow inverters. Embedded with a high protection level and smart forced air-cooling technology, the central inverter solution SG3125HV for 1500Vdc system utilized in this retrofit project can perform more efficiently and stably even in harsh environments, making it the ideal match for the plant. Optimized for large-scale utility PV plant, the solution enables high yields with maximum inverter efficiency of 99%, compatibility with tracking systems while at the same time ensures low transportation and installation cost due to standard container design. The inverter relies on integrated zone monitoring for online analysis and troubleshooting. Sungrow offers the 24/7 responsive and adept service, ensuring the sustained and reliable operation.
