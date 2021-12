The New England Patriots face off against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in a monster AFC East matchup that could have huge implications for the playoffs. The Patriots come in riding a league-best six-game win streak as they bounce back from a slow start behind Mac Jones and a resurgent defense. On the other side, the Bills have high hopes for the season and will be looking for Josh Allen to turn things around and take back the lead in the AFC East in this one. Monday Night Football will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. If you’re looking to watch the ManningCast with Eli and Peyton Manning this week, that will air on ESPN2 and stream via fuboTV.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO