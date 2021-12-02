ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to RMC Mike’s “Ready or Not”: The Ones

An RMC Mike song is a wrestling promo. There’s no goal except to use his hulkish voice to lift himself up with flexes and to hurl stinging insults—that may or may not be based in truth—at whoever he thinks is a...

Listen to YungManny’s “You Can’t Stop the Rain”: The Ones

British soul group Loose Ends’ “You Can’t Stop the Rain” is a perennial sample: Shaq plugged it into multiple versions, Payroll Giovanni and Helluva used it, and Max B turned the chorus into “You can’t stop Byrdgang.” We can thank BMF, the latest series in the 50 Cent executive produced drug dealing universe, for reviving the 1985 track. In the defining moment of the show’s first season, the supervillain Lamar commits a brutal backstabbing murder while gently singing Loose Ends’ R&B single.
Listen to Yuné Pinku’s dreamy Face Mix

Yunè Pinku is off to a strong start. The 18-year-old Malaysian-Irish artist’s first ever guest mix was aired via Joy Orbison’s BBC Radio 1 residency this summer, and she followed it up by collaborating with Logic1000 for the emotive house banger What You Like. Her recent single Laylo is sugary, energetic and introspective, a track that captures the thrill of gazing out the Uber window to watch the city fly past on your way to the club.
Planes Mistaken for Stars’ Gared O’Donnell Dead at 44

Gared O’Donnell, singer and guitarist for the influential post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, died on November 24 following a battle with cancer. He was 44 years old. The band confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother, our leader, our captain, who has done more to cultivate love and light in this world than any of us can understand, has moved on from his physical form here with us and crossed the rainbow bridge into the eternal ether. In his final days/hours, he was surrounded by the love of his family, his friends, his bandmates, and many others from afar.”
I Thought of You

A few years ago, when asked to describe her music in one word, Julie Doiron responded, “Life-like.” It’s a perfect choice for a few reasons. Since her 1997 solo debut, the Canadian songwriter has favored sparse settings, minimal overdubs, and no effects on her voice—an atmosphere that conjures the image of a lone figure trudging through snow, cutting the quiet in a calm, dry voice. But Doiron said “life-like” and not just “life,” because her music has an element of surreality: The lyrics—pared-down stories full of I’s and you’s that read more like stage directions than scenes—resemble life in the way a sketch or an outline does, asking to be overlaid with our own imagination to see the full picture.
Listen to Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon’s “The Missing Link”: The Ones

Both albums Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon put out this year are worthy of your ears. The first was May’s celebratory Too Little, Too Late, which placed the Charlotte MC’s slick lyrics and nimble flows over an array of toasty loops. Now he’s back with Beautifully Black, entirely produced by Navy Blue (who is on a rapping and producing run of his own). It’s hard to pick out a single track; it’s best to run straight through and wait for a Navy sample chop or Jah-Monte line that will have you smashing the rewind button. But the intro, “The Missing Link,” sets the stage. Navy’s loop is as comforting as your grandparents’ home-cooked meal, and Jah-Monte uses it as a canvas to flex his chops. In the first half his dizzying flow feels like you’re stuck in a mental maze, but then he switches on a dime, pausing to take a breather between each candid reflection. If it’s the last thing they both release this year, they went out with a bang.
Father John Misty Shares Mysterious New Video: Watch

Father John Misty has posted a mysterious new video on Instagram. The black and white clip is soundtracked by what could possibly be new music. Take a look below. Father John Misty released his fourth studio album, God’s Favorite Customer, in June 2018. Since then, he’s shared the Anthem +3 EP, the live collection Off-Key in Hamburg, and the singles “To S.” and “To R.” He returned to the stage in September with a performance at Mill Valley, California’s Sound Summit, followed by October shows with Jonathan Wilson in Big Sur. (A pair of September shows with the Los Angeles Philharmonic were canceled.)
Listen to Papo2oo4’s “Edge and Christian Pt. II”: The Ones

If you opened a time portal to Jadakiss’ Kiss Tha Game Goodbye sessions and a handful of Subjxct 5’s beats on AF1MG Live 2oo4, Vol. 3 fell through, they’d fit right in. The Attitude-Era referencing “Edge and Christian PT. II” (co-produced by Lord Unknown) might be the Elizabeth, New Jersey producer’s best one; the drums sputter over beeps and boops that bring to mind turn-of-the-century Swizz Beatz. Importantly, it’s not just straight-up nostalgia: Subjxct adds his own spin with frequent stutters and ticks and a sudden change of pace on the back half. Papo (also out of Elizabeth) catches the groove with ease, like he does often throughout the tape. His flow is unhurried, but you’ll want to follow closely to catch all the fun details, whether he’s comparing himself to a 2000s sports star or dropping his location (“In Bushwick with Reed/On Myrtle we smokin’ big weed”). This is a rapper-producer duo to be excited about.
Watch Silk Sonic Perform “Fly as Me” at 2021 Soul Train Awards

Silk Sonic kicked off the 2021 Soul Train Awards tonight with a performance of their song “Fly as Me” at the Apollo Theater in New York. Later in the broadcast, they also sang “Smokin Out the Window.” Check out both moments below. After initially announcing a 2022 release, the Bruno...
AN NCS PREMIERE: GATEWAYS — “GODS OF THE GAPS”

We’ wrote frequently and favorably about the music of the solo project Haustið (the work of one A. Enrique), which consisted of five demos released in 2018 and 2019. Haustið‘s creator has now prepared a new EP, Gods of the Gaps, although under a new name — Gateways — and today we’re presenting a premiere stream of its captivating title track in advance of the EP’s December 3 release date.
Watch: Surreal Walrus Romance Stop-Motion Short 'Listen to Me Sing'

"They are the egg men. I am the walrus." This is something you don't see everyday. Listen to Me Sing is a fascinating stop-motion animated short film made by a Welsh animation filmmaker named Isabel Garrett. After playing on the festival circuit and picking up a few awards, it's now online to watch. "Set in an isolated, rundown hotel, the story follows entertainer Sophie as she struggles to find her place in a confusing world. That is until a walrus mysteriously appears in her bathtub one night and she forms an unexpected bond with it." This is easily one of the strangest, wackiest short films we've featured all year. Not only is there a pink walrus in it, but the entire story and the way it plays out is especially kooky. This reminds me of The Shape of Water in many ways, but it also ventures down its own path in many other ways. Meet the walrus below.
Watch FKA twigs’ Video for “Measure of a Man”

FKA twigs has shared a new video for “Measure of a Man,” her song with Central Cee from the upcoming film The King’s Man. Check it out below. “Measure of a Man” is the first release from Marv Music, a new joint venture from the British production company Marv and Warner Music Group. Earlier this year, FKA twigs shared a video she directed for Koreless’ song “White Picket Fence.” In February, FKA twigs said she was making a martial arts show for FX based on the “deep connection” between “the Black community and the Chinese martial arts community.”
Stream NPR Music's 100 Best Songs of 2021

The figurative ink has dried on our 100 Best Songs of 2021 list, and it's ready for you to lean in and listen. We've built the playlist on five streaming providers:. The playlist consists of 99 songs, and that's because one song — The Baylor Project's "We Swing" — is only available commercially as a download. (You can still watch the video on YouTube.) Click on the links above to be taken directly to each streaming service, or scroll down to listen via one of our five embedded playlists.
Switched on Ra

Bitchin Bajas apparently have a new album coming out in 2022. But while Cooper Crain and his trio waited for their vinyl to get pressed—along with everyone else in the music industry not named Adele—they sat down and expanded on a really great idea they had on their last album, Bajas Fresh. Their version of almighty jazz pianist Sun Ra’s “Angels and Demons at Play'' was one of their most inspired experiments and, per the Spotify streaming numbers, one of their most popular. Now here’s a full album of Sun Ra interpretations made on 19 vintage keyboards and little else, available only through streaming services and on cassette, and supporting a Chicago organization that connects art instructors to prisoners at Illinois’ Stateville Maximum Security Prison.
“Good Thing” Or Not So Much, Dylan Joseph Wonders

What can be more thrilling and at the same time heartbreaking that a love short-lived? “Good Thing” by Dylan Joseph explores the joys and pains of knowing a romance will not last. The charming guitar and distinctly country beats enriched with smooth synth pads make for a captivating song that sinks into the heart of the listener.
Acoustic Avenue: that’s a “wrap” for 2021 Spotify listeners

The last month of the year has begun and it is time for our yearly Spotify Wrapped playlists. Spotify Wrapped is a story that Spotify creates for you of all the music you listened to this year. It is often something that most people post on their instagram stories to show their friends. This year’s story includes your top five most listened to artists and songs, as well as your top genres and how many minutes you spent listening to music.
Tasha Shares New “Bed Song 1” Video: Watch

Chicago musician Tasha has shared a video for “Bed Song 1,” a track off her new album Tell Me What You Miss the Most. The clip is directed, filmed, and edited by Stella Binion. Watch it below. “Stella and I were partially inspired by Carrie Mae Weems’ ‘Kitchen Table Series’...
Are You Happy EP

As he’s cycled through hip-hop, math rock, and jazz, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, a.k.a. NNAMDÏ, has always exuded zany energy. On his newest EP, Are You Happy, he tones things down. He and Lynyn, aka Conor Mackey, his bandmate in the experimental jazz group Monobody, began writing these songs in 2020 as a way to find happiness during “a time of introspection when things were generally bleak.” This goal gives the EP its title, but the music lingers longest at its most melancholy. It feels a little foggier than the irreverent NNAMDÏ we’re used to, as if the attempt to manifest musical joy uncovered its own form of dismay.
First Listen: Shallou channels electronic bliss on ‘The Long Way Home’ EP

Shallou‘s melodic prowess has spanned several projects since his debut EP, All Becomes Okay, hit streaming platforms in 2017. The years that have followed have seen Shallou further breakthrough with the release of his lauded Souls EP (2018), his first studio album, Magical Thinking (2020), and his long-awaited EP, The Long Way Home, out now via FADER Label.
