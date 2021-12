VBI Vaccines has toiled a while to earn its first FDA approval. But for the Massachusetts-based company, the timing may be perfect. In gaining a green light for its hepatitis B shot, VBI is poised to take advantage of what figures to be a growing market. A month ago, a CDC advisory committee voted unanimously to strengthen its recommendation for hepatitis B vaccination, saying that those aged 19 to 59 “should” receive shots. The current guidance for adults is that they “may” get the vaccine and only those deemed at risk “should” receive it.

