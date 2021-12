New York City FC and the Portland Timbers were convincing in their Round 1 victories, and their rewards are dates with Major League Soccer's 2021 conference champions: the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids. The opening salvo of the MLS Cup playoffs contained its fair share of drama as well, none more so than when Jakob Glesnes struck an improbable long-distance volley in the 123rd minute to secure the Philadelphia Union's place in the elite eight.

