With Omicron Variant Now in the U.S., Could Exton-Based Immunome’s ‘Antibody Cocktail’ Be the Neutralizer?

By Dan Weckerly
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago
Exton-based Immunome has submitted an application with the FDA to start human testing its “antibody cocktail” as a potential COVID-19 treatment, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The biopharmaceutical company expects its experimental cocktail, known as IMM-BCP-01,...

geneticliteracyproject.org

Glaxo-Vir COVID antibody drug appears effective against Omicron variant

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Early laboratory studies suggest that a Covid-19 antibody treatment developed by GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Vir Biotechnology Inc. is effective against the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KCBD

FDA allows COVID antibody treatment for children

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization for a COVID antibody treatment for children. Now doctors can use Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 combination treatment to treat kids under the age of 12. That includes infants. The antibody cocktail can be used to help small children...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

COVID-19 Update: Researchers Say Omicron Variant Could Quickly Outpace Delta Variant In Cases Across The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As more countries report cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, scientists in the U.S. are analyzing tens of thousands of virus samples, looking for the new strain. It is a complicated laboratory process that CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports is key is to understand how contagious and how serious a disease the strain can cause. Health officials around the world are concerned about the new variant because it has a never-before-seen number of mutations in the genes that code for the spike proteins which the virus uses to enter human cells. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
biospace.com

Vertex Kidney Disease Drug Proves its Worth in Phase II

Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported its Phase II proof-of-concept trial of VX-147 in patients with APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The drug hit a statistically significant and clinically meaningful decrease of 47.6% in the urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) at Week 13 compared to baseline. Based on the data, the company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheDailyBeast

Antibody Cocktails Lose Potency Against Omicron Super-Mutant, Early Tests Show

The antibody cocktail given to Donald Trump when he was struck down with COVID-19 last year appears to lose some effectiveness when faced with the heavily mutated Omicron variant. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the results of preliminary tests from drugmaker Regeneron that appear to show a faded effectiveness of its antibody treatment against Omicron when compared to earlier mutations. However, Regeneron said it won’t be able to say exactly how big of an impact the variant has on its treatment until further testing is carried out in the next few weeks. Dr. George Yancopoulos, Regeneron’s president, said the company is already testing alternative antibodies that could tackle Omicron if it is proven to cause a significant loss of efficacy. “What we have to admit is, in the course of the past six days, our urgency has increased,” Yancopoulos told the newspaper. “What started out as a backup plan has now been made a lot more urgent.” Antibody cocktails are the only drugs that have been authorized to treat patients infected with COVID-19.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Azithromycin Ophthalmic Solution (AzaSite)

AzaSite is indicated for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis caused by CDC coryneform group G, Haemophilus influenzae, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus mitis group, and Streptococcus pneumoniae. Medication Pearl of the Day: Azithromycin Ophthalmic Solution (AzaSite) Dosing: Instill 1 drop in the affected eye(s) twice daily, 8 to 12 hours apart for...
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca hopeful its antibody cocktail will work on new COVID variant

LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Friday it was hopeful its antibody cocktail against COVID-19 would retain efficacy against a new variant that is spreading in South Africa, and was also examining whether the variant was resistant to its vaccine. "As with any new emerging variants, we are looking into...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Moderna Just Announced This Major Benefit Over Pfizer's Vaccine

Millions of people in the U.S. have gotten an additional COVID shot to try to increase their protection against the virus still circulating across the country. Many health officials have maintained that only the most vulnerable need a booster, however, as the current vaccines are still effective at preventing severe COVID. But that doesn't mean all three vaccines were created equal. Recent research has suggested that Moderna's vaccine might be most effective at staving off severe infection, with a Sept. 24 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming that the Moderna vaccine has remained 93 percent effective against COVID hospitalization. And that's not the only reason that Moderna has an upper hand, according to new data.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Gilead recalls vials of COVID antiviral drug remdesivir over glass shard contamination

A pharmaceutical manufacturer recalled thousands of vials of its COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir after an internal investigation found they were contaminated with glass particles. Gilead Sciences Inc. on Friday announced the pullback of the drug, sold under the brand name Veklury, shipped to hospitals nationwide in October and November. “The...
INDUSTRY
