Exposing the High Cost of Misogynoir in the New Edition of The Sisters are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America by Award-Winning Author Tamara Winfrey-Harris

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland, Calif. (December 2, 2021)—In 2015 race and gender writer Tamara Winfrey-Harris’ award-winning debut The Sisters Are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America became a touchstone of Black feminist thought. Now, its expanded second edition paperback, released late 2021 via Berrett-Koehler Publishers, offers fresh analysis, while continuing...

