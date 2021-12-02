ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Glencore widens review of assets, eyes acquisitions

By Clara Denina, Zandi Shabalala
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j61yE_0dCL60vR00
The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Miner and trader Glencore (GLEN.L) said on Thursday it was in the process of selling 10 more assets, putting another 15 under review and considering acquisitions as it moves to refocus its portfolio on what it termed "commodities of the future".

Glencore, which owns more than 150 operating sites, has sold seven assets so far, including some Bolivian zinc mines and a copper-gold mine in Australia.

It has 10 sales processes underway across its portfolio and 15 further assets under review which may not fit the long-term strategy of the company, it said during its annual investor day.

"Those assets that are not fit for purpose or subscale we would look to move out of our portfolio," Chief Executive Gary Nagle said, without identifying the assets he was referring to.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all approach... each asset will be looked at on its own merit."

Glencore's share price closed down 4.1%.

The company on Thursday guided towards an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $21.7 billion in 2022, below analysts' expectations.

RBC Capital Markets had forecast an adjusted spot EBITDA of $27 billion for next year, while Jefferies had put it at $23.7 billion.

The miner also said it would temporarily raise its net debt to $16 billion, the top end of its target range, for potential mergers and acquisitions, but added that it does not have short-term targets.

"There is nothing cooking," said Chief Financial Officer Steve Kalmin, adding that targets would be "commodities of the future", without giving details.

Nagle defended the company's decarbonisation strategy to run down its coal mines by the mid-2040s, after an activist shareholder urged the company to spin off the unit and help prop up the "undervalued" stock.

London-based activist fund Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd on Tuesday asked Glencore to separate its thermal coal business and show its commitment to moving to cleaner energy sources, allowing more investors to buy the stock. read more

Some 94% of Glencore's shareholders voted in favour of the company's plans to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Glencore is now looking for a 15% reduction in so-called Scope I and II emissions by 2026 compared to 2019, and 50% by 2035, from a previous target of 40%.

Thermal coal is the most polluting fossil fuel and other major mining companies, including Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) and Anglo American (AAL.L), have sold or spun off their coal assets to meet emissions targets and shift towards sustainable energy.

Thermal coal prices, however, have recently soared on power shortages in China and a European gas squeeze, partly helping Glencore stock rise more than 50% this year.

Reporting by Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Jan Harvey and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

ConocoPhillips completes $9.5B acquisition of Shell’s Permian assets

ConocoPhillips this week completed its acquisition of Shell Enterprises LLC’s Delaware Basin holdings for $9.5 billion in cash, which had been announced in September. The assets purchased include 225,000 net acres and producing properties in West Texas as well as more than 600 miles of operated crude, gas and water pipelines and infrastructure. Existing production is around 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, and ConocoPhillips estimated that would be 200,000 BOED in 2022, roughly half of which will be operated.
BUSINESS
magnoliareporter.com

Murphy USA will repurchase up to $1 billion in shares

The Board of Directors of Murphy USA Inc. recently authorized a new share repurchase authorization of up to $1 billion to begin upon completion of the current $500 million authorization and to be executed by December 31, 2026. The new authorization is a continuation of the company's updated capital allocation...
STOCKS
mining-technology.com

Glencore coal strategy backed by Barclay’s analysts

Earlier this week, an activist investor from Bluebell Capital Partners, a London-based hedge fund, called on commodities group Glencore to sell off its thermal coal assets, divest non-core assets, and improve corporate governance. Bluebell believes that Glencore’s operations are currently unreasonably complex, with 90% of earnings generated by 14 out...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Coal Mines#Sustainable Energy#Bolivian#Ebitda#Rbc Capital Markets
Reuters

Platinum market heading for biggest surplus in years, WPIC says

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 24 story corrects to read ounce (not tonne), paragraph 3) The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Wednesday the global platinum market would see a much larger surplus this year than it previously forecast and another big oversupply in 2022. Platinum is...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

HEXO Looks to Streamline Operations After Recent Acquisitions

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. After a recent acquisition spree, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) says it is streamlining its operations to core facilities as part of its ongoing integration plan. In recent months, Quebec,...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Glencore boss defends coal business after activist push to exit

Glencore Plc’s new chief executive officer defended the company’s sprawling coal business after it emerged this week that an activist investor was pushing for an exit from the dirtiest fuel. Gary Nagle, who stepped into the top job at the end of June, said it was in the best interests...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Renewable natural gas company Opal Fuels to go public via merger with SPAC AcrLight in $1.75 billion deal

Opal Fuels LLC, a producer of renewable natural gas, said Thursday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.75 billion. Once the deal closes, Opal will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "OPL." Opal will have a total of about $536 million in cash, split between the SPAC's $311 million of cash held in trust, a $125 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, led by NextEra Energy, an affiliate of ArcLight, Electron Capital Partners, Gunvor Group, Wellington Management...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Telegraph

Coal remains king for Glencore as shareholders resist activist pressure

Coal has made Ivan Glasenberg a very wealthy man. It isn’t surprising, therefore, that the billionaire former boss of Glencore is against spinning off the miner’s coal assets. In fact, he argues that there is no environmental benefit at all from shareholders pushing miners to sell or separate coal mines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Major Asset Classes: November 2021 Performance Review

Inflation-indexed Treasuries (TIP) topped performance list in November with a 0.9% gain. Red ink swept over monthly results for most of the major asset classes in November. The two exceptions: US investment-grade bonds and inflation-indexed Treasuries. Otherwise, losses dominated global markets last month, based on a set of proxy ETFs.
STOCKS
bizjournals

Phoenix conglomerate eyes electric vehicle market with battery company acquisition

Phoenix-based conglomerate Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is now a player in lithium-graphene battery manufacturing and design with the acquisition of a pioneering company in that business. Alpine 4 (Nasdaq: ALPP) acquired ElecJet/Real Graphene, or ElecJet, a company that Alpine 4 CEO Kent Wilson said he began working with earlier this...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Activist urges Glencore to spin off coal assets

The hedge fund wrote to the miner and commodities trader earlier in November urging it to "chart a new future" without coal. Glencore's plan to spend 30 years before closing its coal mines is "morally unacceptable and financially flawed", the letter said, according to the Financial Times. Bluebell said Glencore...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Activist Bluebell asks Glencore to separate its coal business

Activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners has asked Glencore Plc to separate its thermal coal business because it has become a barrier to investment. The hedge fund firm said that the commodities giant could realize more value for shareholders if it separates that business, simplifies its asset base, disposes of non-core asset Viterra, and tackles governance issues. Bluebell’s partners Giuseppe Bivona and Marco Taricco made the demands in a letter to the company, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg.
INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Seplat Energy considers acquisition of Exxon’s Nigerian offshore assets

Nigeria’s Seplat Energy, together with its partner, are in negotiations with ExxonMobil to buy its shallow water business in Nigeria. The Nigerian firm said that negotiations are underway with the US energy firm and ‘there can be no certainty as to the outcome’. Exxon is considering selling its Nigerian asset...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tech Times

SynFutures Review: Bringing Derivatives to Digital Assets

The DeFi space is buzzing with exciting developments and innovative projects. Though still in its infancy, decentralized finance (DeFi) is bringing more and more financial products and services to the blockchain. What began as lending, borrowing, and yield farming on blockchain protocols has now grown to offer complex financial instruments such as futures, options, swaps, and more.
MARKETS
mining.com

B2Gold weighs acquisition of gold assets in Zimbabwe

B2Gold Corp., the Canadian company that owns mines in Africa and the Philippines, is interested in acquiring gold assets in Zimbabwe. The mid-tier gold producer which has mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, has held talks with the government and other officials in the southern African nation “to see if they are ready for us to come in,” said Clive Johnson, chief executive officer at the Vancouver-based company.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Symphony Technology Eyes FIS's Assets In A $2B Deal: Bloomberg

Symphony Technology Group is weighing the acquisition of Fidelity National Information Services Inc's (NYSE: FIS) capital markets business in a deal worth $2 billion, Bloomberg reports. Symphony is eyeing FIS's treasury management, alternative trading, and algorithm-based trading platforms assets. FIS offers payment processing and other services to banks. FIS had...
SOFTWARE
mining-technology.com

Glencore to place Italian zinc operation on care and maintenance

Swiss commodities trading group Glencore’s subsidiary Portovesme has decided to place its zinc sulphide operation in Italy on care and maintenance following surging power prices in Europe. With a production capacity of 100,000tpa, the Portovesme operation is planned to be placed on care and maintenance by the end of this...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Glencore to close Italian zinc operation on power costs

Glencore (LON: GLEN) is placing its zinc sulphide operation in Portovesme, Italy, on care and maintenance by the end of December at the latest and it will remain closed until there is “a meaningful change in power market prices”, the miner and commodity trader said on Monday. The decision to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Zinc price jumps as Glencore cuts production in Italy

The zinc price rose on Monday as Glencore Plc announced it’s preparing to shut down production in Italy. The Portovesme line, which can produce 100,000 tonnes of zinc sulphide a year, will be put on care and maintenance by the end of the year. The decision to close the plant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy