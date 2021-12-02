ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

PREVIEW: ‘Annie Live’ set to air on NBC

WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEDZ4_0dCL5qGP00

(NBC) — “The Sound of Music,” “Peter Pan,” “Hairspray” and “The Wiz” are some of the Broadway musicals that have aired live during the holiday season in recent years on NBC, Thursday the classic and Tony Award winner “Annie” joins that group.

The music is some of Broadway’s most recognizable part of what’s made “Annie” an enduring classic.

“Me being able to share the message to everybody puts smiles on their faces, just means the world,” said the show’s star, Celina Smith.

12-year-old Smith plays the title role, a spunky girl rescued from a miserable, depression-era orphanage.

“I’m excited to be part of a huge production letting the world know that we’re back,” said Taraji P. Henson.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSHcs_0dCL5qGP00
    ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Celina Smith as Annie, Sandy as Sandy the dog — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22LKn6_0dCL5qGP00
    ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Celina Smith as Annie, Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgyID_0dCL5qGP00
    ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: Sandy as Sandy the dog — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4FFS_0dCL5qGP00
    ANNIE LIVE! — Season: 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Celina Smith as Annie, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Sandy as Sandy the dog, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan — (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)

Taraji P. Henson plays the orphanage’s cold-hearted Miss Hannigan and Harry Connick, Jr. is rich Daddy Warbucks who rescues Annie from her surroundings.

“The idea of doing it one time, in front of a huge television audience with no safety net, is where I’m most comfortable,” said Connick.

Smith also seems comfortable in the spotlight of her high-profile role.

“Being able to do the flips and the kicks and the tap dancing, I’m just so excited,” said Smith.

And Smith’s talent has impressed her co-stars.

“I think her performance work will take people’s breath away as it has literally taken mine away,” said Megan Hilty.

Bradley Cooper says he was held at knifepoint in NYC subway: ‘It was pretty insane’

Hilty’s part of a cast that also includes Nicole Scherzinger and Titus Burgess.

“The hardest part is going to be having to say goodbye to them after we drop this curtain,” said Connick.

But they’ll raise it tonight with the promise of holiday fun.

Watch “Annie Live!”  tonight at 8 p.m. on 22News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Here's everything you need to know about 'Annie Live!'

Broadway’s musical masterpiece featuring the red-headed orphan and her golden dog, Sandy, is back, and guaranteed to get you fully dressed, putting a smile on your face right in time for this holiday season!. Following a successful string of live television musical events, NBC’s newest venture is none other than...
MOVIES
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Megan Hilty
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Person
Tituss Burgess
enstarz.com

Vanessa Hudgens said THIS to 'Annie Live!' Cast

Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens has given tips for Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger, and little orphan Annie herself, Celina Smith, just days before the all-star cast takes the stage on Dec. 2. "I feel like the musical theater community is a community...
DRINKS
tvinsider.com

Andrea McArdle Pulls Out of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Due to Family Matter

Broadway’s original Annie, Andrea McArdle, will no longer be appearing in NBC‘s upcoming Annie Live! special due to a family-related matter. “I am saddened to announce I will not be participating in Annie Live!,” said McArdle (via Deadline), who was set to play Eleanor Roosevelt in the live show. “My father is currently in the hospital, and I need to put all of my energy into his health and well-being. I wish everyone involved with the production great success. Break a leg everyone.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Facts Of Life’ & ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Next Up For ABC’s ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’; First Stars, Premiere Date Set

ABC has pulled back the curtain on the third installment of its Live in Front of a Studio Audience franchise. Jimmy Kimmel announced on his late-night show Thursday that the 90-minute special will re-create episodes of comedies Diff’rent Strokes and its spinoff The Facts of Life. The live event will air at from 8-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7. The cast for the Diff’rent Strokes re-do is intriguing: John Lithgow will play Mr. Drummond, Kevin Hart is Arnold, Damon Wayans embodies Willis, and Ann Dowd portrays Mrs. Garrett. The Facts of Life cast is TBA. Live Before a Studio Audience‘s executive producers Norman Lear, Jimmy Kimmel,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Depression#Television#Nbc#Annie Sandy As
justjaredjr.com

First Look Cast Photos at NBC's Upcoming 'Annie Live!'

We are just less than a week away from NBC’s next live musical – Annie Live! – and we cannot wait!. The musical will be performed and air live NEXT Thursday (December 2) on NBC, and we’re taking a look at the first photos of the cast. Young Dylan actress...
MOVIES
Daily Breeze

18 films on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule that have famous pop culture faces

Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
MOVIES
EW.com

6 Annie Live highlights that had us fully dressed with a smile — and 3 hard-knock lows

You're never fully dressed without a smile — and Annie Live brought plenty to our faces. The latest live TV musical continued the tradition with a feel-good, rousing rendition of crowd-pleaser Annie. It's hard to mess up the winning score from Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, but NBC crafted a fantastic production with a stellar cast that made for a touching reminder of why this show is a gateway to musical theater for so many kids.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Celina Smith and Baldy Connick Jr. Sang Together At Last in an Annie Live! Preview

It’s still not tomorrow, but Annie Live! is coming soon. Celina Smith and a very bald (!!!) Harry Connick Jr. pulled up to the 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 25 to kick the day off with a preview of the upcoming live TV musical. Stepping out of a car dressed as orphan Annie and her benefactor Daddy Warbucks, they performed a lively rendition of “I Don’t Need Anything But You.” After the duet, Connick Jr. and the dancers who had been spinning around in the background cleared the street to let 12-year-old Smith have her main character moment and sing “Tomorrow.” The rest of the Annie Live! cast — which includes Nicole Scherzinger, Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess, and Megan Hilty, and Alan Toy — did not make an appearance in the sneak peek performance. But they’ll be there when Annie Live! airs on NBC on December 2. Bet your bottom dollar!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Sports
tvinsider.com

‘Annie Live!,’ Alec Baldwin Speaks, Drag Queens Sing and Steal Christmas, a ‘Ghosts’ Superfan

The live TV musical returns with NBC’s starry new Annie adaptation. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos lands a headline-making interview with Alec Baldwin about the accidental fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust. Drag queens are the rage in a new singing competition and a campy Christmas movie. CBS’ Ghosts welcomes a superfan of Jazz Age chanteuse Alberta.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Nicole Scherzinger on 'Adding Her Own Flavor' to the Role of Grace Farrell on Annie Live!

Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger is getting ready to learn about the hard knock life as Grace Farrell in the upcoming Annie Live! on NBC. The live musical is set to air on December 2 and in honor of the upcoming broadcast, Scherzinger sat down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at the new Civilian Hotel to talk about her "passion for the stage," putting her own twist on the character and more.
THEATER & DANCE
guideposts.org

Taraji P. Henson on Her ‘Dream Come True’ Role in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!'

Are you ready for some live theater? Then turn on your television! The beloved Broadway musical Annie, which first premiered in 1977, will be performed live tonight on NBC. The star-studded cast features Selina Smith, Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty and Guideposts cover stars Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick, Jr.
MOVIES
Pride Publishing

Holiday Musical Spectacular “Annie LIVE!” airs December 2 on NBC

Dubbed the musical event of the Holiday Season, “Annie Live!” will air on Thursday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m. CST on NBC, WSMV Channel 4 in Nashville. The full cast of the star-studded broadcast has now been revealed. Celina Smith will light up center stage in the title role of Annie. Smith joins an all-star cast, including Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, with Alan Toy as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Andrea McArdle as Eleanor Roosevelt.
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

‘Annie Live!’ Is a Spirited, Likable Reprieve From Hard Times: TV Review

NBC’s holiday-season live-musical franchise is so proudly square that it’s surprising it took this long for them to get to “Annie.” The recent tradition, launched by the producers Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan, of ceding a night of network primetime to a scrappy, let’s-put-on-a-show broadcast seems to have found its perfect match in “Annie.” The family-oriented musical has never had the remotest claim on coolness. And, coming as it did in a flickering moment in which a production of this sort felt possible but still novel, “Annie Live!,” starring Celina Smith as its optimistic orphan, made its goofy eagerness...
MUSIC
WWLP

WWLP

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy