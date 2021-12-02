ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton condemns ‘terrifying’ LGBTQ+ laws before Saudi Arabian GP

By Giles Richards
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILbSr_0dCL5nrS00
Lewis Hamilton speaks out against Saudi Arabia’s human rights record before the penultimate race of the 2021 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton has said he is not comfortable competing in Saudi Arabia given its repressive laws regarding the LGBTQ+ community. Speaking before this weekend’s grand prix in Jeddah, Hamilton described the laws as “terrifying” and once more called on Formula One to do more to address human rights issues in the countries it visits.

On Wednesday a range of human rights groups wrote to F1, accusing the sport of being complicit in Saudi Arabia’s sportswashing by competing in the country. They highlighted women’s rights activists who risk imprisonment for their actions, with Human Rights Watch citing “Saudi Arabia’s brutal crackdown on peaceful dissidents”. Amnesty International called on drivers to speak out, drawing attention to the plight of Saudi LGBTQ+ people who live in a country where same-sex relations are illegal and punishable by flogging or imprisonment.

F1 has attracted considerable criticism for racing in Saudi Arabia and Hamilton, who has been a strident supporter of equality and diversity, admitted he did not feel at ease with the regime.

“Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say I do,” he said. “But it’s not my choice to be here, the sport has taken the choice to be here.”

Hamilton goes into the meeting, the first to be held in Saudi Arabia, in a tightly fought battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who leads the championship by eight points with two rounds remaining. Yet much as the world champion is focused on this nail-biting finish, Hamilton, as he has been in the past, was also insistent that he would play a part in trying to make a difference.

“Whilst we are here it’s important we do try to raise awareness,” he said. “In the last race you saw the [rainbow] helmet that I wore. I will wear that again here and in the next race [in Abu Dhabi] because it is an issue. If anyone wants to take time to read what the law is for the LGBT+ community, it is pretty terrifying. There are changes that need to be made.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIRTd_0dCL5nrS00
Lewis Hamilton wears a rainbow helmet while winning the Qatar Grand Prix. Photograph: Mario Renzi/Formula 1/Getty Images

Hamilton’s words will be hammer blows to the Saudi authorities who have invested heavily in attracting sporting events to the country and whose sovereign wealth fund recently succeeded in a takeover bid for Newcastle United. He is the sport’s biggest, most recognised global star and this is the first time he has spoken so bluntly about being uncomfortable to be competing in a specific country because of its repressive regime.

At the last round in Qatar, where same-sex relationships are also illegal, Hamilton wore a helmet with the rainbow and coloured chevrons in support of the LGBTQ+ community and will do so again here. “The sport and we are duty bound to make sure we try to raise awareness for certain issues we have seen, particularly human rights in these countries that we are going to,” he said.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

The four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel will also be demonstrating his support this weekend, wearing rainbow-adorned trainers. He organised a karting session at the track on Thursday for women and girl drivers to show solidarity with them, given they were given the right to drive only in 2018.

The Williams team principal, Jost Capito, will not be in attendance at the race after testing positive for Covid-19 before flying to Saudi Arabia and will remain in the UK.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s CEO, welcomed Hamilton’s stance.

“It’s extremely encouraging to see Lewis Hamilton speaking out on women’s and LGBTI rights in Saudi Arabia like this,” he said. “It’s high-profile interventions like Lewis’s that help undo some of the sportwashing effects of Saudi-hosted events such as the Jeddah Grand Prix.

“Coming after the purchase of Newcastle United, the hosting of big-money boxing bouts and numerous top-tier golf and tennis tournaments, the Jeddah race is clearly Saudi Arabia’s latest bid to once again sportswash its dismal human rights record.”

Comments / 1

freeze
2d ago

keep up the good work Saudi Arabia the LGBTQ community has done so much damage in America. keep this evil out of your country

Reply
3
Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on human rights and the borders bill: the wrong path

When government policy collides with human rights legislation, the Conservative party instinctively finds fault with the law. For that reason, Priti Patel, the home secretary, is unlikely to be moved by a parliamentary report published on Wednesday calling for humanitarian amendments to the nationalities and borders bill. The joint committee...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jost Capito
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
firstsportz.com

Helmut Marko Makes Bold Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Prediction for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Despite Hamilton and Mercedes dominating the past few weeks in Formula 1, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko remains confident ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Marko commented that he is confident Mercedes’ new engine will not give Lewis Hamilton the same performance he enjoyed in Brazil in the final two races of the season due to the high degradation of their engines. Hamilton took a new fifth engine in Brazil due to which he also served a five-grid penalty but damaged limitation as he very easily won the Brazilian GP as he flew past everyone with a new engine on his back.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton plans to wear Pride helmet for Saudi GP

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he will wear his rainbow-coloured Progress Pride helmet at next month's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as well as in Qatar this weekend to draw attention to LGBTQ+ intolerance. The sport's most successful driver explained his stance after taking pole position for...
SOCCER
The Independent

Sister of man imprisoned in Saudi Arabia writes to Hamilton

The sister of a man who was sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia is asking seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to help save her brother's life. Zeinab Abu Al-Kheir told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that Hamilton's declaration two weeks ago in Qatar that F1 is “duty bound” to raise awareness on human rights makes her think that he might be able to save her brother, Hussein Abu Al-Kheir. The spotlight of auto racing pivots to Saudi Arabia on Sunday when the kingdom for the first time hosts an F1 contest.“Dear Lewis, I’m writing to you...
WORLD
racingnews365.com

Schedule for the 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1 heads to another new country and venue this weekend with the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Both title fights remain wide open, with Max Verstappen holding an eight-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship, and Mercedes sitting five points clear of Red Bull in the Constructors' standings.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian#Lgbtq#Lgbti Rights#F1#Human Rights Watch#Amnesty International#Red Bull
The Independent

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will suit Lewis Hamilton more than Max Verstappen, Red Bull chief admits

This weekend’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix will suit Lewis Hamilton more than Max Verstappen, according to Red Bull chief Christian Horner.Dutchman Verstappen leads seven-time champion Hamilton by eight points heading into the final two races of the 2021 season.But the Brit has reduced the gap in recent weeks after back-to-back victories in Brazil and Qatar.And with the Saudi Arabian GP set to benefit cars built for faster circuits - such as Mercedes - Horner feels it is a track Hamilton will be confident of winning.Speaking to RaceFans, he said: “I think it’s going to be tight, The next track...
MOTORSPORTS
kion546.com

Hamilton fastest in both practices ahead of Saudi Arabian GP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton may not feel comfortable racing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but his reluctance hasn’t shown on track. The seven-time world champion was fastest in both practice sessions at Formula One’s newest circuit. Hamilton led Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the evening session and led championship leader Max Verstappen in the first practice. Verstappen holds an eight-point lead over Hamilton with two races remaining. Sunday’s race will be on the second-longest course on the schedule. The 27-turn circuit was still being completed this week as Saudi Arabia prepares for its inaugural F1 race.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Lebanese minister behind Saudi remarks rift resigns

Lebanon's information minister, whose criticism of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen caused a major rift with Gulf states, has resigned. George Kordahi said he was doing so in "the interests of my country and my people". Comments he made weeks ago outraged Saudi Arabia, which expelled Lebanon's ambassador and...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC Sports

Lewis Hamilton leads first practice for inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The British veteran was 0.056 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull and 0.223 ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle identifies key advantage Lewis Hamilton has over Max Verstappen in F1 title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

70K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy