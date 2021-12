A variety of retailers ran PS5 restocks during Cyber Monday, including Walmart, which ran one of the largest restocks on the consumer holiday. As you would expect, the restock came and went in a flash, with the stock selling out fairly instantly. This is due to not only limited supply, but substantial demand and a healthy reseller market, which means scalpers continue to poach stock of the console and buy it in huge amounts thanks to bots. That said, the restock was significant, and as a result, many PlayStation fans retired from the hunt with a console, and this is where the bad news comes into play.

3 DAYS AGO