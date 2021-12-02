MLB Commissioner Hopes First Players' Walkout In 27 Years Can Be Resolved 'Soon'

Baseball fans don’t matter. You have to hand it to Major League Baseball owners for the holiday presents that they are about to give baseball fans. There is a lockout of the players coming but before you get to December 1st, the date the lockout will more than likely start, there is a question that needs to be asked. If MLB is doing so poorly financially, how come the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Houston Astros have each committed to paying more than $20 million to two pitchers who have missed seasons? There is no guarantee of any success for either. Paying tens of millions of dollars for pitchers is always risky but paying tens of millions of dollars for broken down pitchers seems inane. The shutdown of the industry in the winter will deprive fans of the Hot Stove League. The rumor season. The actual trades or signing of free agents cannot occur until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.

