MLB Commissioner Hopes First Players' Walkout In 27 Years Can Be Resolved 'Soon'

 2 days ago

Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage.

The Spun

Pro Football Hall Of Fame DE Passes Away At 77

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Claude Humphrey has passed away at the age of 77. The former Atlanta Falcons/Philadelphia Eagles superstar died on Friday night, according to a family member. Following a standout collegiate career at Tennessee State, Humphrey was selected with the third overall pick in the...
NFL
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Adrian Peterson Finds A New NFL Home

Adrian Peterson is one of the most legendary running backs in the history of the NFL, and over the past few years, he has been jumping from team to team. When you get up in age, it becomes harder to be an effective and consistent RB. Regardless, there are still teams out there who feel like Peterson can get the job done at this stage in his career.
NFL
#Walkout#The League#Major League Baseball
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
zonecoverage.com

Another Big Name Joins the Aaron Rodgers MVP Bandwagon

We’ve come along way from last off-season. The organization that everyone thought was a complete disaster, with the quarterback that everyone thought was a total drama queen seems to be doing just fine. In fact, they seem to be doing so fine that many of the media members who were happy to stir up trouble six months ago are now hopping on the Green and Gold bandwagon.
NFL
MLB
Baseball
Sports
newstalkflorida.com

MLB’s Winter Of Discontent Will Start Soon

Baseball fans don’t matter. You have to hand it to Major League Baseball owners for the holiday presents that they are about to give baseball fans. There is a lockout of the players coming but before you get to December 1st, the date the lockout will more than likely start, there is a question that needs to be asked. If MLB is doing so poorly financially, how come the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Houston Astros have each committed to paying more than $20 million to two pitchers who have missed seasons? There is no guarantee of any success for either. Paying tens of millions of dollars for pitchers is always risky but paying tens of millions of dollars for broken down pitchers seems inane. The shutdown of the industry in the winter will deprive fans of the Hot Stove League. The rumor season. The actual trades or signing of free agents cannot occur until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.
NFL
FanSided

3 NBA players who could be first-time All-Stars this year

We are quickly approaching the point in the NBA season where we can start to read more into statistical trends and the play of certain individuals. While teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are still being given the benefit of the doubt, both organizations would have to admit that this season has not gone the way they would have hoped for so far.
NBA
MLB

Soto First Team All-MLB for 2nd straight year

WASHINGTON -- First, there was a Silver Slugger Award. Then, there was a second-place finish in National League MVP voting. On Tuesday, right fielder Juan Soto wrapped up his 2021 offseason accolades by being named First Team All-MLB for the second year in a row. The award, in its third...
MLB
Bismarck Tribune

MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day. The strategy is management's equivalent of a strike under federal labor law. The move ended the sport's labor peace after 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years. Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994. Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage.
MLB
KHOU

MLB Lockout: Baseball enters its first work stoppage in more than 25 years

TAMPA, Fla. — Representatives with MLB's players' union and team owners were unable to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. That means the league has now entered its first work stoppage since 1994. What that means for baseball in the story below. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- It's an event that's been more than...
MLB
TheDailyBeast

MLB Locks Out Players for First Time in 31 Years After Late-Night Talks Fail

Major League Baseball has locked out its players for the first time since 1990 after club owners and players failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement before a midnight deadline. The lockout bans team officials from contacting players, and prohibits clubs from making major league signings. In a letter to fans posted, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote that the lockdown is the “best mechanism to protect the 2022 season... This defensive lockout was necessary because the Players Association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive.” However, the players’ union strongly disagreed that a lockout was needed, writing in its own statement: “This shutdown is a dramatic measure, regardless of the timing. It is not required by law or for any other reason. It was the owners’ choice, plain and simple, specifically calculated to pressure players into relinquishing rights and benefits, and abandoning good faith bargaining proposals that will benefit not just players, but the game and industry as a whole.”
MLB
cbslocal.com

A’s, Giants Players Locked Out As MLB Owners Vote To Trigger First Work Stoppage Since 1995

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF / CBS Sports) — Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement, the contract that allows MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) to conduct business, expired Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m. ET. MLB owners voted to lock out the players, unanimously according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, and the league announced the decision to lock out the players not long after the official expiration of the CBA.
NFL

Comments / 0

