Mason Mount 'never disappoints' for Chelsea insists Danny Murphy who hails the midfielder's importance to the side - after his starring role in their hard-fought victory over Watford

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Danny Murphy has lauded praise on Chelsea star Mason Mount following the midfielder's impressive performance in their 2-1 victory over Watford.

The England international who has had a stop-start beginning to the season, played a crucial part as Thomas Tuchel's side took all three points to stay at the top of the table.

Mount opened the scoring for the Blues at Vicarage Road before later setting up Hakim Ziyech's winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6ikW_0dCL5d2C00
Mason Mount played a key factor in Chelsea's hard-fought victory away against Watford

Analysing the 22-year-old's performance on Match of the Day, ex-Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Murphy spoke of Mount's importance to his side.

He said: 'Mount never does [disappoint]. He’s got that quality and that desire to keep getting into dangerous areas.

‘They’ve got lots of quality players but it was great to see him back. You know what you get from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YN06I_0dCL5d2C00
Mount opened the scoring before later setting up Hakim Ziyech for the winning goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mbdvb_0dCL5d2C00
Danny Murphy highlighted Mount's importance while speaking on Match of the Day

‘You get a great touch, great technique and that willingness to get into areas. He’s always a threat.

'Chelsea were poor first half but they only needed one or two chances. Mount very rarely makes the wrong decision.

‘He was pivotal in the winner for Ziyech too. He’s actually been the top scorer since (Thomas) Tuchel came in and he’ll be delighted to have him back.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3CXz_0dCL5d2C00
Mount has had a stop-start beginning to the season scoring in just one game prior to Watford

Murphy's comments come despite a slow start to the season for the Chelsea youngster.

Before Watford, Mount had only scored three goals all season - all of which came in their 7-0 thrashing of Norwich in October.

Mount though has been one of Chelsea's best performers since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January.

He was part of the team that lifted the Champions League in May and he placed 19th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

