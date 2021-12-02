Polestar 3 SUV Production Design Revealed In This Official Teaser

– The English term teaser in the commercial field indicates an image that illustrates some parts of a product, leaving others hidden. The overview offers an anticipation capable of capturing attention by piquing the interest of the viewer, without however showing them everything. This teaser of the new Kia Niro crossover particularly discovers the front luminous signature confirms the stylistic commonality of the new Niro with the Habaniro concept exhibited in 2019 in New York. This is the frontal element of greatest detachment from the model currently in circulation; but the LED strip that crosses the entire base of the hood horizontally does not go into the background, reshaping the upper part of the “tiger nose” invented by Peter Schreier several years ago which could still adorn the central grille, hidden here. At the rear stand out the vertically developed headlights, another profound difference compared to the first generation; these lights also come from the Habaniro prototype. A glimpse of the interior is also offered. In this case, the inspiration appears to follow the recently released electric EV6, at least on the steering wheel.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO