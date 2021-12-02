ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polestar 3 SUV Production Design Revealed In This Official Teaser

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The road to revealing the Polestar 3 has been long, but we've reached another intersection and this one is significant. When Polestar announced its forthcoming model in June 2021, the only image we received was that of a cover-draped vehicle with a vague SUV shape. Now we have an actual prototype...

