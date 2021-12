Much has now been said about the scuffle between Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt. One thing that hadn’t been touched on yet? The fact that a day after Watt was all in Burrow’s face after throwing him to the ground, Watt went and tested positive for COVID-19 (presuming he’s vaccinated, though the team didn’t specify), putting him on a reserve list.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO