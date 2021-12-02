Marshall Crenshaw Offers Expanded Editions of Earlier Albums: Listen
By Best Classic Bands Staff
bestclassicbands.com
4 days ago
Marshall Crenshaw, the veteran rock ’n’ roll singer and songwriter, whose body of work encompasses ten studio albums as well as a variety of EPs, compilations and live discs, recently regained ownership of the five acclaimed albums he released on the Razor & Tie label between 1994 and 2003. In 2020,...
The band’s lineup remains Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey, and Steve Morse. The original Oct. 6 announcement notes that the new release, Deep Purple’s 22nd studio album, marks the first time in their career that the band has recorded while not being in the same room. Turning...
Marshall Crenshaw has shared two new tracks that will be included as bonuses on a special reissued of his 1999 album "#447", which is set to hit stores on February 4, 2022. Crenshaw shared these details about the new tracks, "These songs are the first brand-new material that I've recorded since 2016. The A-side, 'Will of the Wind,' was written and recorded by me during the first months of lockdown in early 2020. I had no way to get together with other musicians, so I did the whole thing by myself.
Hip-hop-inspired Denver artist Auracane exhibits his brand in his newest release Album II, integrating a collage of artistic styles and influences. His stage name “Auracane” is a year-old project, progressing from the artist’s last 10 years in production. The artist describes the moniker as a merger of two main elements: “aura,” the atmospheric quality or feeling generated by a person, place or thing, and “cane,” derived from the word hurricane, evoking natural power. Like the name, the music in Album II is a merger of ambient melodies and a storm of heavy hip-hop beats.
With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Today, Substream Magazine is giving our readers a first listen to Feral Vices new five song EP “With Offerings”, set to release on Friday, December 3rd. Recorded in the spring of 2021 with Nik Bruzzese, the EP provides plenty of riffs you can bang your head to and melodies you can sing along with.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stars are arriving for the American Music Awards, displaying their fashion sense prior to the big show. Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year.
The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
The time has finally arrived for Shania Twain, who has been counting down the days to her residency in Las Vegas. The award-winning singer worked her magic on the crowds on the first day of the show, and her stage outfit was everything. Taking to Instagram after the opening night,...
Lindsey Buckingham blames Stevie Nicks for the lack of new music from Fleetwood Mac, telling Classic Rock magazine that the fact that the legendary rock band haven’t released a studio album since 2003‘s Say You Will “wasn’t for lack of trying.”. Buckingham, who released a self-titled solo album earlier this...
Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
On NBC’s new series “That’s My Jam,” two coaches go head to head in a singing battle. Kelly Clarkson blows everyone away. This season of “The Voice” is coming to an end. The judges are celebrating a successful run by doing some fun press appearances with each other. It is not secret that Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande are all talented artists. On a new episode of NBC’s “That’s My Jam,” fans see their vocal chops go mic to mic.
Styx and REO Speedwagon have announced a summer co-headlining tour. The 2022 run will be the frequent touring partners’ first together in four years. This time they’ll be joined by special guest Loverboy for the “Live & UnZoomed” tour that begins on May 31. Tickets for the tour, produced by...
Can Team Kelly be any more perfect? In case you haven't been keeping up with The Voice Season 21, on Tuesday night before the 11 top artists were revealed, Kelly Clarkson and the remaining 4 competitors of her team decided to treat the viewers with a beautiful performance. The live...
Have been folded into the catalogue of enduring Christmas carols, they’ve continued to stand out by representing a particular strain of wintry melancholy. That’s certainly not unprecedented in the secular realm—think “Please Come Home For Christmas,” by the aptly named Charles Brown—or among spiritual standards. Schulz, Mendelson, and director Bill Melendez famously used the joyous strains of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” to close the Peanuts gang’s search for the true meaning of Christmas, but Guaraldi’s two instrumental takes on songs that turn their eye toward the holiday’s religious side—“What Child Is This” and a “Little Drummer Boy” adaptation titled “My Little Drum”—sport chord progressions that match the default mood of Charlie Brown and his creator. And if you really pay attention to Mendelson’s “Christmastime Is Here” lyrics, a pattern of somberness reveals itself: Even from the mouths of babes, “Oh that we could always see / Such spirit through the year” betrays Schulz’s desire to deliver a special that broke from the general “good-time frivolity” of Christmas programming.
Every rock fan knows Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.” For one thing, it has one of the most memorable signature opening riffs—four notes, in G minor, played on a Fender Stratocaster by Ritchie Blackmore—that any band has ever devised. You can’t not break into an embarrassingly manic air guitar pose as soon as you hear it!
Mark Gowing and Andrew Khedoori of Longform Editions have both been working in and around the music industry in different capacities for over two decades. Their paths first converged in the mid ’90s, when Gowing was working at the Rolling Stone Australia office and Khedoori was always stopping by. “Mark...
Comments / 0