Issa Rae drops innovative ‘Insecure’ mobile gaming app ahead of series finale

(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson)

Issa Rae is going out with a bang as her hit series “Insecure” comes to a close and is in the midst of its fifth and final season. The actress and producer along with HBO have teamed up with Glow Up Games to create a new mobile app for fans of the hit show. The free-to-play mobile game “Insecure: The Come Up” lets players into the realm of Issa and her click along with all of the drama and life’s problems faced by the characters.

“Insecure: The Come Up” was created by the all-women of color gaming studio and allows players to build a new life in L.A. alongside characters Issa, Molly, Kelli, Tiffany, Lawrence and Chad, serving as their adulting tour guides. Players get to move into Issa’s apartment complex, meet the squad and join in on the action. Issa also helps you unlock the power of your mirror to craft reflective rhymes or battle friends and foes around LA through a unique new rap-based mini-game.

“At Glow Up Games, our mission is to create innovative game stories that center Black and Brown joy, and as huge fans of ‘Insecure,’ this could not have been a more perfect place for us to do just that. I’m proud of the amazing, diverse team that my cofounder Latoya Peterson and I have built together, as we endeavor to change the games industry in the way that Issa is changing Hollywood!” Dr. Mitu Khandaker, CEO of Glow Up Games told Forbes.

The sneak peek of the game is available to download in the App Store with content and features updates scheduled throughout 2022.

“I’m excited that The Come Up Game is finally out for fans of ‘Insecure’ to play. Working with the Glow Up Games team has been a great experience, as they seamlessly integrated the world of ‘Insecure’ from its characters, stories and music into a game that allows everyone to relive their favorite moments of the series,” Issa Rae further commented.

Check out a few images from Insecure: The Come Up Game now.

(Image source: Instagram – @glowup.games)

(Image source: Instagram – @glowup.games)