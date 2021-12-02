Registration for Parade Closed Early Due to Tremendous Response

Registration has closed early due to a huge response from the public! This is the first time to happen in the history of the parade!

Registration for the 2021 Parade of Lights Sponsored by Prosperity Bank Closes Early

Odessa, TX – Due to higher than normal advance registration for the Parade of Lights Sponsored by Prosperity Bank, parade registration has closed early.

Seeing unprecedented numbers of registration for this annual Odessa Christmas tradition, Downtown Odessa, Inc. has made the difficult choice to close registration, effective immediately. For the first time in the event’s modern history, no onsite registration will be available to organizations that already have some vehicles registered or for those that failed to register prior to 4pm on Wednesday, December 1st. Registration for the parade opened at 8am on October 1, 2021.

Downtown Odessa, Inc. is thrilled by the level of participation from the public and know that the judges are very excited to see all of the creativity that the community will have on display this Saturday. The Parade of Lights begins at 6:30pm on December 4th at the corner of 23rd St. and Andrews Highway.

In addition to the parade, the following events will be going on in conjunction on December 4th: The Winterfest Market (Texas Ave. from 3rd St to 5th St.) from 1pm-9pm featuring food trucks, over 50 vendors, a DJ, and children’s activities; Odessa YMCA’s Jingle Bell Jog beginning at 6pm at 23rd and Andrews Highway; and a Holiday Mini Pop shopping event hosted by Pop Spot inside of Dee’s Bistro (622 N. Lee Ave.) from 2pm-10pm.

Registration for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin on October 1, 2022.

