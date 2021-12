Tesla is set to update its Smartphone Application with new features that would enable vehicle sharing between drivers, and it could be on the way very soon. Tesla vehicle sharing has been the plan of the automaker for some time, especially after its mass-market Model 3 and Model Y vehicles became scaled and have been under regular production for several years. The two vehicles are Tesla’s most popular and would be the most ideal candidates for vehicle sharing features that would allow owners to make reasonable sums of money by simply loaning the cars out. In the past, Tesla has estimated that vehicle sharing services, along with the company’s Robotaxi fleet, could make owners up to $40,000 per year.

