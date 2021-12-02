Bluetooth Coriolis and Electromagnetic Flowmeters

Hi-res audio and lossless streaming are hitting the mainstream through services like Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music, making great sound more accessible than ever. But wireless headphones and speakers have been left out in the cold, thanks to Bluetooth’s ho-hum audio. Enter Qualcomm’s brand-new aptX Lossless codec — the firmware that processes, transmits, and receives digital audio from source to listening device — and you’ve got a potential game changer for streaming audio from these services over Bluetooth with no fidelity loss. The potential for Bluetooth audiophile sound is long-awaited news, but you’ll have to settle for CD-quality (16-bit/24kHz) audio for now, and if you’re using Apple and/or Beats hardware, they use a proprietary codec and haven’t yet announced any hardware support.
