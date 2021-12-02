Police Seek Help in Locating Missing Man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old man who has been reported missing since November 8. Geoffrey Spangler was last seen on the White Sands Missile Range base. Spangler was reportedly headed to Ruidoso on November 8, but he apparently never made it to that location.

Spangler is 6-feet and 1-inch tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was driving a 2000 Dodge Avenger with license plate number 594RFF.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Geoffrey Spangler is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.