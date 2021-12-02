ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Police Seek Help in Locating Missing Man

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 33-year-old man who has been reported missing since November 8. Geoffrey Spangler was last seen on the White Sands Missile Range base. Spangler was reportedly headed to Ruidoso on November 8, but he apparently never made it to that location.

Spangler is 6-feet and 1-inch tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was driving a 2000 Dodge Avenger with license plate number 594RFF.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Geoffrey Spangler is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

