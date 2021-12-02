TSA extends federal mask mandate through March 18

The TSA, in conjunction with the CDC, is extending the federal mask mandate requirement through March 18, 2022.

The mandate applies to all travelers at airports, on commercial flights, on over-the-road buses and on commuter bus and rail systems.

The TSA’s extension of the mandate follows President Biden’s order and announcement regarding the US’ efforts to combat the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The TSA announced the extension on Thursday afternoon and said more details will be available soon.