U.S. Politics

TSA extends federal mask mandate through March 18

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
The TSA, in conjunction with the CDC, is extending the federal mask mandate requirement through March 18, 2022.

The mandate applies to all travelers at airports, on commercial flights, on over-the-road buses and on commuter bus and rail systems.

The TSA’s extension of the mandate follows President Biden’s order and announcement regarding the US’ efforts to combat the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The TSA announced the extension on Thursday afternoon and said more details will be available soon.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

