Koulibaly suffers hamstring tear in Napoli injury crisis

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilan (AFP) – Kalidou Koulibaly tore his hamstring during Napoli’s collapse at Sassuolo, the Serie A leaders said on Thursday as they deal with a growing injury crisis. Senegal captain Koulibaly left the field with 10 minutes remaining and Napoli 2-1 ahead at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday night, one...

