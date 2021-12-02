Sandra Bullock reveals challenges of raising a multi-racial family

After three years off, Sandra Bullock is back with a new movie — though it's not the type of rom-com that fans are used to seeing her in. Instead, her role in Netflix's The Unforgivable portrays her in a totally different light as a woman who has recently been released from prison and is looking for her long-lost sister. She joined the Red Table Talk crew, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith to discuss her life as a mom.

