'You get the racsim': Sandra Bullock on raising a multi-racial family

Boy where has Actress Sandra Bullock been, I missed her! She recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live looking like a million bucks! She looked amazing wearing a timeless purple velvet suit! She was on the show to promote her latest project which was her new movie on Netflix, The Unforgivable. You have to be a certain type of person to pull off the color purple and she wears it well!

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO