Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill visits Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss ‘election integrity’

PALM BEACH, Fla. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill recently visited former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida to discuss a handful of topics.

According to a tweet from Merrill, the two met Tuesday to discuss “election integrity, transparency and accountability throughout the nation.”

Merrill’s press secretary, Cameron Mixon, said in an email to News 19 the trip was paid for with state funds. The cost of the trip was $2,058. Merrill and Trump “discussed election integrity, transparency, and accountability and collaborated on an upcoming project, which will be announced early next year,” Mixon said.

The meeting between Merrill and former President Trump was scheduled for 30 minutes but went for about 90 minutes. There was no itinerary for the trip.

Trump, as well as several GOP officials, have expressed their concerns with the voting operations across the country following his loss in the the presidential election last year. Merrill has said in the past that elections in Alabama should not be in question over their legitimacy.

“Alabamians should have confidence when heading to the polls, knowing without a doubt that their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard,” Merrill said in November 2020.

The secretary of state also welcomed My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to his office back in December to discuss the elections. Lindell stated his appreciation for Alabama’s safest election procedures, but he “still has some questions he would like to have answered,” according to the press release statement made by Merrill.

