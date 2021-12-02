ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Baylor Football players earn Big 12 individual awards, spots on the All-Big 12 teams

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
 2 days ago

WACO, TX — On Thursday, the Big 12 announced its All-Big 12 Conference Football teams and individual award winners. Four Baylor Bears earned individual awards, while seven found their way onto the All-Big 12 teams.

Jalen Pitre headlined the individual award winners, as he was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He became the third Baylor player to earn the award, and the first since James Lynch in 2019.

Trestan Ebner was named the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year. This is the second time he was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player, as he becomes the third player to win the award multiple times.

Connor Galvin is the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the year as he helped anchor one of the best units in the conference. He is the third Bear to win the award, and the first since Spencer Drango in 2015.

On the defensive line, Siaki Ika is the conference’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year, as he becomes the first Baylor Bear to win the award.

Pitre, Galvin and Ebner all found their way onto the All-Big 12 Football First Team as well. They were joined by linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Meanwhile, Aki, along with Abram Smith and Tyquan Thornton, were named to the All-Big 12 Football Second Team.

12 Bears also earned Honorable Mention honors for both the All-Big 12 Football teams and the individual awards as well.

