Decatur, AL

Former MICOR employee faces charges after damaging property

By Carson Burns
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. — A Town Creek man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stealing and damaging machinery from his former workplace.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to MICOR Industries LLC to a call about damaged machinery and stolen property on November 11.

Larry Laron Odell, 54, a former employee, was identified as a suspect throughout the investigation.

Odell was charged with first-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $90,000 bond.

Comments / 1

David Benderman
2d ago

well look at how Alabama takes care of criminals. $90.000 dollars bail for stealing. And Wisconsin only had $1.000 dollars bail for and man trying to kill his children's mother with his suv . The Sam suv used to kill 6 and injured 60 people. That so called prosecutor should take notice of how ALABAMA take care of business.

