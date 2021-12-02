Former MICOR employee faces charges after damaging property
DECATUR, Ala. — A Town Creek man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stealing and damaging machinery from his former workplace.
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to MICOR Industries LLC to a call about damaged machinery and stolen property on November 11.
Larry Laron Odell, 54, a former employee, was identified as a suspect throughout the investigation.
Odell was charged with first-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief.
