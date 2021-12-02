Former MICOR employee faces charges after damaging property

DECATUR, Ala. — A Town Creek man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stealing and damaging machinery from his former workplace.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to MICOR Industries LLC to a call about damaged machinery and stolen property on November 11.

Larry Laron Odell, 54, a former employee, was identified as a suspect throughout the investigation.

Odell was charged with first-degree theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a $90,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.