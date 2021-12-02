Sandra Bullock reveals challenges of raising a multi-racial family

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO