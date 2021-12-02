Sandra Bullock reveals challenges of raising a multi-racial family

Sandra Bullock is getting candid about a super stressful time in her life and how she's healing from that trauma. On an episode of Red Table Talk with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Bullock revealed that her house was once broken into, which caused her to develop PTSD.
Sandra Bullock is opening up about finding love again after her divorce from ex-husband Jesse James. In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress calls her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, the "love of [her] life" and explains why she doesn't feel pressure to remarry. Bullock...
Sandra Bullock is raving about her longtime partner's involvement with raising their children. During Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sat down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she opened up about the moment she told her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, about her decision to adopt their daughter Laila.
Sandy is known to be a notoriously private person particularly when it comes to her children. Despite keeping her family away from the cameras, the 57-year old actress revealed some details regarding her hopes and ambitions for Louis Bardo, 11, and Laila, 8. Sandra Bullock opened up to Jeremy Parsons...
Sandra Bullock has shared the big screen with Keanu Reeves twice -- but she's down for a third and even has an idea. Speaking to Esquire magazine for a profile on her "Speed" co-star, Bullock said she'd "love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we both die." (Grim, but OK.)
In a happy place! Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall have kept their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible since meeting in 2015 — but their bond is hard to deny. Us Weekly broke the news in August 2015 that the Miss Congeniality star was dating the photographer...
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.
Red Table Talk has a high-profile new guest: Sandra Bullock, who opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones about motherhood, mental health and the possibility of marriage with the man she refers to as her partner and the "love of my life," photographer Bryan Randall. While...
Watch: Sandra Bullock Gushes Over Motherhood and Son Louis. When it comes to parenting, Sandra Bullock is glad to have her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, by her side. On the Dec. 1 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the Unforgivable star, 57, shared details about life with her two children—son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8—and how Bryan, 55, has been "the right human being" for the family.
Sandra Bullock is looking back on a sweet gesture from Keanu Reeves. Bullock and Reeves, both 57, first met while filming 1994's Speed. The two became close friends on set, and one day, while talking about Champagne and truffles, Bullock mentioned that she hadn't tried them, the actress recalled to Esquire.
Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
When Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis first met a decade ago, while filming the 2011 drama Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, the two stars forged an immediate friendship and some unique future plans involving their children. At the time Davis, 56, had just seen Bullock's happy news about welcoming her...
Sandra Bullock is still dealing with the aftermath of a stalker breaking into her home in 2014 while she was there. The 57-year-old actress appeared on Red Table Talk on Wednesday and talked about the incident and how she underwent therapy to cope. Joshua James Corbett was convicted in 2017...
Midway through the new episode of Red Table Talk, Willow Smith mentioned that she had her first home broken into while away on vacation last Christmas, and it clearly struck a chord with guest Sandra Bullock. "You were invaded in the worst way," Bullock said. Smith said she "had a...
Sandra Bullock's son seems to know what's best for her career. The 57-year-old actress appeared on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where she opened up about her 11-year-old son Louis and his spot-on career advice. Bullock explained that years ago, she passed on an "unfortunate" movie after her son convinced her that she should not take the role.
Sandra Bullock has had a lot to learn since welcoming her daughter. During Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sat down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and opened up about the "triggers" her daughter Laila, now 8, faces since leaving the foster care system.
They may have had off-the-charts chemistry on the big screen, but Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves insist they were never an item in real life. In a profile about 57-year-old Reeves for Esquire, Bullock opens up about the romance rumors surrounding her and her co-star while they filmed 1994's Speed and 2006's The Lake House.
Boy where has Actress Sandra Bullock been, I missed her! She recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live looking like a million bucks! She looked amazing wearing a timeless purple velvet suit! She was on the show to promote her latest project which was her new movie on Netflix, The Unforgivable. You have to be a certain type of person to pull off the color purple and she wears it well!
Sandra Bullock has called her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall 'the love of my life' while also praising him as a father. The 57-year-old was in the process of adopting her second child when things got serious with the photographer - who she went public with in 2015 - and they now share both children, and his daughter from a previous relationship.
Sandra Bullock is reflecting on her "incredibly hard" experience with adoption and the foster care system. The actress, 57, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk alongside Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and opened up about the "dark" process she had to go through before welcoming her children Louis, 11, and Laila, 8.
