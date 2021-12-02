ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Analysis: Oscar Race Comes Into Focus as Last Unseen Contenders, ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Nightmare Alley,’ Finally Screen

By Scott Feinberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deD0L_0dCL35W700

The race to the 94th Oscars came into much clearer focus this week with the unveiling of the last two Oscar hopefuls that had yet to screen for pundits: Disney’s West Side Story on Monday — right on the heels of Stephen Sondheim ’s passing on Friday — and Disney subsidiary Searchlight’s Nightmare Alley on Wednesday.

West Side Story , Steven Spielberg ’s first foray into the musical genre, faced the high hurdle of inevitable comparisons with the classic 1961 West Side Story , which won best picture and nine other Oscars — and, to my shock, I believe it surmounted it. Indeed, as sacrilegious as it may sound, I and many others who caught the film at one of its first screenings — either in New York at Lincoln Center, appropriately enough, or, in my case, in L.A. on the Fox lot — came away feeling that the new version more than holds its own with the original.

This is the kind of movie that I think people will clamor to see in theaters upon its release on Dec. 10 — provided the omicron variant of COVID is better understood by then. The dancing in the original, choreographed by the legendary Jerome Robbins , is probably slightly superior, although the new version’s dancing is solid. The singing in the new version is better, not least because the performers on-screen actually do it (several of the original’s stars were dubbed). The newer one’s costumes, sets and camerawork are more impressive, as is its screenplay, which was elevated by the great Tony Kushner . It’s at least as moving as the original. And it just rings truer, with people of Latin descent, not Caucasians covered in mud-colored makeup, playing the Puerto Ricans, and — something that some will inevitably try to make controversial — with quite a bit of Spanish-language dialogue, chunks of which are not accompanied by English subtitles.

Here’s something that may surprise you: Both lead performances are better, too.

Rachel Zegler , who plays Maria, is a 20-year-old first-time screen actress who is every bit as alluring as Natalie Wood , but — apologies for the understatement of the year — can actually sing. Wood’s performance probably would have been nominated for best actress had she not also appeared that same year in Splendor in the Grass , splitting her vote. As for Zegler, I can’t imagine that she won’t be nominated, and I think there’s a very real chance that she, like a handful of other irresistible newcomers before her, such as Roman Holiday ’s Audrey Hepburn and Funny Girl ’s Barbra Streisand , could actually win. She’s clearly a star.

Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort , the Tony to her Maria, certainly makes more of an impression in the part than Richard Beymer did — he plays it with the physicality of a young Brando — but he probably still faces an uphill climb in the lead actor category, primarily because it is jam-packed. It wouldn’t be the first time that an awards juggernaut left a leading performer behind (see: Titanic ‘s Leonardo DiCaprio ).

Both of the original West Side Story ’s two acting wins came in the supporting races, with recognition for George Chakiris , who played Bernardo, and Rita Moreno , who played Anita. The performers who inhabit those roles in the new film, David Alvarez and Ariana DeBose , respectively, certainly stand a strong shot at nominations. But, interestingly enough, the supporting performers in the new film who seem to have popped the most are Mike Faist , a Tony-nominated alum of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who here plays Riff, and — wait for it — 89-year-old Moreno, who is back as a different character created specially for this version.

Moreno nearly steals the whole movie with one particularly moving song. Beatrice Straight ( Network ) and Judi Dench ( Shakespeare in Love ) won the supporting actress Oscar for less screen time and comparable work, and I suspect that voters may not be able to resist the opportunity to honor this beloved, trailblazing legend with another Oscar in the same category that she won 60 years ago for the same film.

Regardless, it seems likely to me that West Side Story will contend across the board, to the extent that it will probably be neck-and-neck with Dune for the most overall nominations. You can take to the bank noms for picture, director (Spielberg), actress (Zegler), supporting actress (Moreno and DeBose), adapted screenplay (Kushner), cinematography, production design, costume design, film editing and sound, and probably supporting actor (Faist and/or Alvarez) and makeup/hairstyling too.

That brings us to Nightmare Alley , another film following in the footsteps of a decades-old classic, although in this case one based more on the 1946 novel than on the 1947 film noir of the same name, the latter of which was poorly reviewed, flopped at the box office and wasn’t nominated for a single award but is now considered a classic. This one will almost surely find greater awards traction, given the Academy’s high regard for del Toro and increasing openness to genre fare, as demonstrated by voters’ response to his last film — The Shape of Water was nominated for 13 Oscars and del Toro personally took home producing and directing statuettes.

That being said, Nightmare Alley is set during the years of World War II in the underbelly of carnivals and centers on geeks, freaks and drunks, meaning it is decidedly less romantic or poetic than The Shape of Water .

Lead actor Bradley Cooper and supporting actress Cate Blanchett , as two conniving operators who wind up in each other’s orbit, are the two biggest individual standouts from a large and impressive cast that may well wind up with a best ensemble SAG nomination. (Past nominees David Strathairn and Richard Jenkins are also very good.) Their respective categories are jam-packed with worthy competitors, but they’re both time-honored favorites of the Academy’s actors branch, which determines the acting nominees, so things could really go either way for them. The same is true for the screenplay adaptation by del Toro and Kim Morgan , the film journalist he recently married.

At the end of the day, the very best outcome for Nightmare Alley would probably resemble the one for another period piece, Mank , last season: noms for picture, directing and screenplay; one lead performer and one supporting performer; and production design, cinematography, sound, original score, makeup/hairstyling and costume design. My hunch is that it will wind up with more noms than the 1947 Nightmare Alley but fewer than Mank .

The bottom line? As we head into December, I think the top-tier contenders for best picture are Disney’s West Side Story , Focus’ Belfast and Warners’ King Richard , each of which have widespread appeal and a lot of heart (essential ingredients for the preferential ballot). The next tier probably comprises Netflix’s The Power of the Dog , Warners’ Dune , Netflix’s Tick, Tick … Boom! , A24’s C’mon C’mon , Amazon’s Being the Ricardos and MGM/United Artists’ Licorice Pizza , which are each a bit more divisive but possess large blocs of very enthusiastic supporters. And, given that the Academy is returning to a guaranteed 10 best picture nominees this year, that means there is one slot remaining.

It could go to a poorly reviewed box office hit (MGM/United Artists’ House of Gucci ); a Netflix movie which is flawed but star-studded enough to attract a lot of viewers ( Don’t Look Up or The Harder They Fall ); an indie darling (Netflix’s The Lost Daughter or Apple’s CODA , which both did very well at the Gotham Awards on Nov. 29); an international feature (Amazon’s A Hero , Netflix’s The Hand of God or Sony Classics’ Parallel Mothers ); or even, for the first time, a documentary feature (Searchlight’s Summer of Soul or Neon/Participant’s Flee ).

The directors branch tends to march to its own beat. Best picture crossover seems likely with West Side Story , Belfast and The Power of the Dog (veterans Spielberg, Kenneth Branagh and Jane Campion , respectively) but less so with King Richard , Tick, Tick … Boom! and Being the Ricardos (the less established Reinaldo Marcus Green , Lin-Manuel Miranda and Aaron Sorkin , respectively). And don’t discount Dune ’s Denis Villeneuve , A Hero ’s Asghar Farhadi , C’mon C’mon ’s Mike Mills or Licorice Pizza ’s Paul Thomas Anderson .

As for the acting races? At the moment, King Richard ’s Will Smith remains the clear frontrunner for best actor, although Tick, Tick … Boom! ’s Andrew Garfield should not be counted out. Spencer ’s Kristen Stewart , the early best actress frontrunner for a great performance in a widely disliked movie, is facing an onslaught from this year’s Cinderella stories, West Side Story ’s Zegler and Licorice Pizza ’s Alana Haim , as well as several past winners, among them Parallel Mothers Penelope Cruz , Being the Ricardos Nicole Kidman , The Lost Daughter ’s Olivia Colman and House of Gucci ’s Lady Gaga . The supporting actor category is a total crapshoot, although it seems reasonable to assume that most of the nominees will hail from Belfast ( Jamie Dornan and/or Ciarin Hinds ), Th e Power of the Dog ( Jesse Plemons and/or Kodi Smit-McPhee ) and West Side Story (Faist and/or Alvarez) — but voters could also make room to give a 12-year-old his due ( C’mon C’mon ’s Woody Norman ). And supporting actress will probably also be packed with scene-stealers from best pic contenders West Side Story (Moreno and/or DeBose), Belfast ( Caitriona Balfe and/or Judi Dench ), King Richard ( Aunjanue Ellis and/or Saniyya Sidney ) and The Power of the Dog ( Kirsten Dunst ).

It’s only the beginning of December, and the 94th Oscars aren’t until March 27, so a lot can still happen. But this is the lay of the land, as I see it, right now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as November Ends and ‘West Side Story’ Arrives

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ana de Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson in Chris Evans’ ‘Ghosted’

No Time to Die star Ana de Armas is in and Scarlett Johansson is out in Apple Original Films’ adventure pic Ghosted, to be directed by Dexter Fletcher and produced by Skydance Media. De Armas will now star opposite Chris Evans in the romantic action-adventure film and executive produce; Evans produces alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Jules Daly. Evans and Johansson, known for playing Captain America and Black Widow, respectively, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had originally teamed up for Ghosted. The deal for the Apple film was the second Johansson signed after filing her lawsuit against Disney over...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Bernthal on ‘King Richard’ Training, ‘Sicario’ Improv and Frank Castle’s Future

For King Richard star Jon Bernthal, athletics and acting go hand in hand. He even speaks in sports metaphors to Reinaldo “Rei” Green, who directed the actor in King Richard and on David Simon’s upcoming HBO miniseries, We Own This City. While Bernthal was a decorated athlete growing up, he had never really stepped foot onto a tennis court until he was cast as Rick Macci, one of the most successful tennis coaches in the sport’s history. So to believably play Venus and Serena Williams’ tennis coach, Bernthal dedicated himself to the game for three hours a day during the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Stephen Sondheim
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
cowboysindians.com

New Westerns Worth Your Time

Here are a few new films that should interest C&I readers this fall and winter. Whether you prefer to watch a classic movie or a binge-worthy TV series, there’s plenty of new westerns worth adding to your must-watch list. The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch has been generating awards...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Story#Nightmare Alley#Searchlight#Omicron#Covid#Latin#Caucasians#Puerto Ricans
People

See the Original West Side Story Cast Side-by-Side with the New Stars

More than 60 years after the original film premiered in 1961, Steven Spielberg is remaking the classic musical movie for a whole new generation. The film (which is based on the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name and inspired by Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet) follows two young teenagers named Maria and Tony from different backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
MOVIES
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Netflix
CBS News

Rita Moreno on enduring racism and sexism, the scene that won her an Oscar, and the new "West Side Story"

Rita Moreno is best known as Anita in the movie "West Side Story." The 1961 musical broke box office records and won ten Oscars including best picture and for Moreno, best supporting actress. Not too shabby for a kid from Puerto Rico who arrived in New York with nothing. She says her showbiz longevity is sprinkled with serendipity, but we warn you, beneath the gold plate of her Oscar there is a dark Hollywood tale of pain and betrayal, reinvention and resilience. She's only the third actor to 'EGOT' – winning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. And as Moreno approaches 90 with a new "West Side Story" coming out– we found an artist who is witty and candid.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
TBR News Media

‘West Side Story’ returns to the big screen

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, West Side Story will return to select cinemas nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 1, courtesy of Turner Classic Movies, MGM and Fathom Events. This electrifying musical, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, sets the ageless tragedy of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Producer Barbara Broccoli Says “Rest Assured, James Bond Will Be Back” – Contenders New York

While No Time to Die producer Barbara Broccoli admitted today that the stewards of the 007 franchise don’t yet know how James Bond will return after Daniel Craig’s swansong as the super secret agent, she did allow, “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back. You can rest assured James Bond will be back.” Broccoli was speaking Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event joined virtually by fellow producer Michael G Wilson as well as co-star Rami Malek, special effects supervisor Chris Corbould and production designer Mark Tildesley. MGM/Eon/Universal’s Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die went through four...
MOVIES
AFP

Race, politics at heart of Spielberg's new 'West Side Story'

For Steven Spielberg, who grew up obsessed by "West Side Story" and its legendary soundtrack, the excitement when rehearsals began for his own version were almost more than he could handle. "I did jump out of my chair, singing out of key and dancing like I had three left feet," he told a press conference this week. "This was the most delightful family affair I've had since E.T." The tragic love story of Tony and Maria -- set against racially charged gang rivalry in New York -- has been an American cultural milestone since it first appeared on Broadway in 1957 and as a film four years later.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

West Side Story Review: A Masterpiece

West Side Story is spectacular. Steven Spielberg’s long-awaited musical is one of his finest films, and with a career like Spielberg’s, that is saying something. It all feels so effortless – the dazzling dance sequences, the passionate vocal performances from the actors, the marvelous camerawork from Janusz Kaminski, and through it all you can feel Spielberg’s presence, hovering over the film like some kind of cinema god, controlling this world from the heavens.
MOVIES
cpr.org

West Side Story: See it before it hits theaters

Join us for a night at the movies! CPR Classical and the Regal Continental Theater in Denver are teaming up to get YOU to an early showing of Steven Speilberg’s “West Side Story” on December 8 before it opens to the public Friday December 10. Steven Spielberg is bringing new...
DENVER, CO
Niagara Gazette

Original 'Nightmare Alley' to unreel at Screening Room

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s star-studded remake of “Nightmare Alley,” which was filmed partially in Buffalo in City Hall and at Niagara Square, will open in theaters on Dec. 17. While you wait to see Bradley Cooper, Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, Rooney Mara,...
AMHERST, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy