‘Be grateful’

Someone once told me there was no such things as problems, only opportunities. I found this concept odd, but it is a matter of perspective. The problem with problems is that we often can’t see what is there. Not being able to see the forest through the trees. Generally, most problems are short-lived, and all problems have a solution. In fact, there is usually more than one and finding it may be a matter of changing your perspective. The promise of the solution being one that you are going to like or that it is a good idea isn’t promised. The amount of time needed may be longer than desired. The only thing assured is that there is a solution.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO