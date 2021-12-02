ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘Be grateful’

The Valley Reporter
 3 days ago

Re gratitude, many Christians give thanks by saying grace before a meal. Likewise, Buddhists recite a verse that starts with these words, “This food comes to us from the labor of 10,000 beings. Let us be grateful …” That’s a lot of beings. Among them are the people who...

Free Lance-Star

Grateful for several second chances at life

When Mary Mannhardt says she’s grateful for the gift of life, she’s not just reciting a Thanksgiving day sentiment, shared every November around a turkey-laden table. Five times over the years, when eating disorders consumed her and depression, a broken marriage and financial ruin made her feel like she was sinking “further and further down into a dark pit with no ladder,” she tried to take her own life.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Washington Post

How to be grateful during a pandemic

In November of 1621, when the Plymouth Colony sat down to feast with the Wampanoag, I’d bet the colonists felt grateful just to be alive. Of the 102 passengers who struck out for New England aboard the Mayflower, only 53 survived a year of hunger and disease to eat that first Thanksgiving meal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Free Lance-Star

Families 'grateful, grateful' for sense of normalcy this Thanksgiving

Nancy Van Campenhout sat as close to her husband, Donne, as his wheelchair would allow during a pre-Thanksgiving dinner. She held his hand and gently rubbed his fingers with her thumb. Because of his dementia, he wasn’t too aware of events in the holiday-themed dining area—other than extra noise that made him anxious—but being there meant the world to her.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fiu.edu

Thanksgiving: What does it mean to be grateful?

Thanksgiving Day usually brings with it an atmosphere of exuberance, sumptuous food and great company. But it's also a time of quiet reflection — a time to celebrate by opening our eyes to the blessings we sometimes take for granted. As we begin to emerge from nearly two years of...
MIAMI, FL
#Christians#Buddhists
Union

Hollie Grimaldi Flores: A grateful heart

Of course, what is on my mind today is gratitude. During a time in history that is brimming with challenge and discourse, it might be easier to focus on all that is going wrong in the world, but I have found that focusing on the negative tends to bring more negative. Conversely, when I focus on all that is good, more good comes my way. I practice gratitude daily. And I say practice, because I have come to understand that is what it is — a skill that requires regular repetition in order to improve — one that gets easier the longer I do the work.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Anchorage Press

Feeling grateful this Thanksgiving for the COVID vaccines

I hope that as you read this, you are spending time this holiday weekend with friends and family and finding time to do whatever it is that recharges you – maybe getting some extra sleep, reading a book by the fire or heading outside for some physical activity and time in nature, caring for your mental and physical health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wrcbtv.com

Grateful Gobbler hits record turnout

People laced up their shoes and costumes for the first time in two years to join in he fun of the Grateful Gobbler 5K. According to co-chairs of the event, this year's return went above and beyond with help from one particular woman. “It’s just so interesting to see so...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
therecord-online.com

Optimist Roundtable

In the season of advent, which began on this past Sunday, we are called to be people of hope. Advent is the time of waiting, a time for us to prepare our hearts for the birth of Jesus, for the coming of Christmas. It is a season for prayer and reflection for each of us to renew our hearts and our relationship with Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
uconn.edu

Grateful to be My Mother’s Caregiver

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia takes on special meaning during the month of November. November is not only National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, but National Family Caregivers Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Gainesville Sun

Grateful gardening or gratitude for the garden

As we round out the Thanksgiving week, I’ve been thinking about what brings me comfort and what I am grateful for. My family and friends top the list, but when it comes to where I feel most at peace, it is most certainly the garden. So, this year, the day before Thanksgiving I took a stroll through a neighborhood garden and gave thanks for the many benefits it provides. Here are five of the many things I am grateful for in the garden:
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
NOLA.com

SETTING THE COMMUNITY TABLE

It takes dozens of volunteers and donors to pull off a big feed like the one held every Thanksgiving at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Slidell, but nourishment for body, heart and soul was in abundance throughout the busy week. Members of the Aldersgate Men's Club started smoking 100 turkeys...
SLIDELL, LA
thecamarilloacorn.com

Couple grateful for magazine memories

Tired of struggling to find family friendly activities, Moorpark residents Leslie and Glenn Bennett began Happenings Magazine with hopes of helping others in the same situation. Little did they know that the publication they started in their 20s would, for nearly 40 years, inform residents about local events, bring attention...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
L'Observateur

Celebrate each day with a grateful heart

Someone once told me there was no such things as problems, only opportunities. I found this concept odd, but it is a matter of perspective. The problem with problems is that we often can’t see what is there. Not being able to see the forest through the trees. Generally, most problems are short-lived, and all problems have a solution. In fact, there is usually more than one and finding it may be a matter of changing your perspective. The promise of the solution being one that you are going to like or that it is a good idea isn’t promised. The amount of time needed may be longer than desired. The only thing assured is that there is a solution.
LIFESTYLE
kentonbee.com

Grateful for community support

There are many things to be thankful for as we move through the holiday season. At Sweet Home, we are extremely grateful for the support of our community as we continue to offer our students a full educational experience in and out of the classroom. The very best way we can tend to the educational, social and emotional needs of […]
SOCIETY
bizjournals

The Next Chapter: A reminder to be grateful

Saturday evening, I rolled up to the curb to drop my 8-year-old off at a birthday party. His mom was standing outside to acknowledge everyone’s arrival. Her hairless head was covered in a scarf, and a large smile spread across her face. I rolled down the window to thank her as my son catapulted out the door and sprinted toward the crowd of boys playing football.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsbug.info

A season of gratefulness while waiting

I have often heard, while serving the Lord, people quote walking through a “desert” or “dry” season with the Lord. This is a season where one has been given a promise and is waiting for it’s fulfillment. The book of Numbers is about a journey of faith through the desert....
RELIGION
fishersisland.net

Christmas Tales & Crafts

Join new Union Chapel pastor Rev. Dr. Rosanna Anderson as she reads selections from “Tales of Christmas” by David H.C. Read.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
The Valley Reporter

Book review: ‘Feed Me’

The titles of both this collection of essays and the essays themselves suggest a book of anecdotes with associated recipes, much like Kristen Beddard’s memoir, “Bonjour Kale,” a delightful tale of her effort to reestablish that vegetable’s place on French dinner tables. Not so. Each essay in this collection by...
WAITSFIELD, VT
Times-Leader

Residents feeling grateful amid the holidays

BARNESVILLE — Many local residents are giving thanks for their family and health this holiday season. Plenty of people who may have been apprehensive about gathering for the holidays amid the pandemic last year are looking forward to reuniting with their family and friends this year. Brian Mayhugh of Barnesville said this Thanksgiving is the first time his family will be all together since the start of the pandemic early last year, and he is looking forward to that. Due to some health issues in the family, he said they will be combining their holiday dinners into one that will be held today on Thanksgiving day.
BARNESVILLE, OH

