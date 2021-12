One might have predicted early in Andrew Salesky’s life that the young man was destined to make a professional home in some branch of financial services. As though modeling the kind of financial thrift financial advisers would probably like to see from more of their clients, Salesky was an avid saver from age five, which is when he opened his first bank account — before he was old enough to sign for it. His eldest brother co-signed so the account could be opened.

