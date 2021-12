As a disclaimer, I cannot say any of these albums will cure your mental health, although they sure help me when I’m feeling down. If you don’t have a vinyl record player, it’s a little addition, but there’s something unique about those plastic frisbees and actually having to be involved with your music. There’s just a special feeling about physically owning an album you love and the little boost of serotonin you get when you find that special vinyl in a store.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO