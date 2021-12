The Minnesota Wild showed their true scoring power against the New Jersey Devils and recorded their fifth straight win. They came out strong immediately and looked to have their first-period mojo back compared to their start against the Arizona Coyotes earlier this week. The Wild’s top players kept up their scoring streaks, and their goaltending was top-notch again. While they were still without Frederick Gaudreau, the Wild did get a forward back in Mats Zuccarello. He jumped back to his spot on the top line, and it seemed like he was never gone.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO