REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has acquired a 60% interest in Revitaland Meta Tech Inc. to expand virtual clinics in the metaverse (“Revitaland”). The development of Revitaland will be carried out by Metachain Technologies Inc. (“META”), a company experienced in developing applications in the metaverse who owns the remaining 40% interest in Revitaland. The Company and META have executed a management services agreement (“MSA”) to develop Revitaland with real time patients and mental health professionals.

