It's hard to believe, but we're already past the quarter mark of the NHL season. As is typically the case, the standings look nothing like we expected them to at the start of the season. Teams like the Vegas Golden Knights and New York Islanders need to find a way to get their seasons back on track before it's too late. Conversely, the Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings will be hoping to carry their early-season momentum a little further into the year. That starts on tonight's six-game slate.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO