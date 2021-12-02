ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

U.S. will resume 'Remain in Mexico' policy for asylum-seekers

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CDLm_0dCL0xY700
Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Oct. 27 as they continue their trek north toward Mexico's northern states and the U.S. border. Marco Ugarte/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBm0x_0dCL0xY700

SAN DIEGO — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to comply with a court order and accept conditions set out by Mexico for resuming the Trump-era policy.

Mexico's foreign relations secretary said Mexico will allow returns, beginning next week, in light of U.S. concessions "for humanitarian reasons and for temporary stays."

Revival of the "Remain in Mexico" policy comes under a court order even as the Biden administration maneuvers to end it in a way that survives legal scrutiny. President Joe Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit by Texas and Missouri has forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico's acceptance.

About 70,000 asylum-seekers have been subject to the policy, which President Donald Trump introduced in January 2019 and which Biden suspended on his first day in office.

Illegal border crossings fell sharply after Mexico, facing Trump's threat of higher tariffs, acquiesced in 2019 to the policy's rapid expansion. Asylum-seekers were victims of major violence while waiting in Mexico and faced a slew of legal obstacles, such as access to attorneys and case information.

Migrants are expected to be returned starting Monday at one border city and soon after in three others, U.S. officials said. They are San Diego and Texas crossings in El Paso, Laredo and Brownsville. The sequence has yet to be determined.

Homeland Security secretary says the policy has "endemic flaws"

The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that it was acting to comply with a court order but that Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas believes the policy "has endemic flaws, imposed unjustifiable human costs, pulled resources and personnel away from other priority efforts, and failed to address the root causes of irregular migration."

The dual announcements follow intense discussions between the U.S. and Mexico after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee in Amarillo, Texas, ordered the policy be reinstated, subject to Mexico's participation.

The policy's new iteration, outlined for reporters by Biden administration officials who spoke on the condition that they not be named, includes major additions and changes that Mexico demanded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpJXm_0dCL0xY700
Migrants arrive in Villa Comaltitlan, Chiapas state, Mexico, on Oct. 27. Marco Ugarte/AP

All migrants subject to the policy will be vaccinated against COVID-19. Adults will get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot. Children who are eligible under U.S. guidelines will get the Pfizer shot, with second shots when they come to the U.S. for their first hearings.

The U.S. will try to complete cases within 180 days, a response to Mexico's concerns that they will languish. The Justice Department is assigning 22 immigration judges to work on these cases exclusively.

U.S. authorities will ask migrants if they fear being returned to Mexico instead of relying on them to raise concerns unprompted. If the migrants express fear, they will be screened and have 24 hours to find an attorney or representative.

The U.S. is working to ensure migrants' safety

The Biden administration is working to ensure migrants' safety when they travel to and from court, including within Mexico. Migrants returned from Laredo and Brownsville, where Mexican border cities are especially dangerous, will be moved to locations further inside Mexico.

Migrants from Western Hemisphere countries will be eligible. U.S. officials haven't said how many will be processed daily. The administration has kept in place another Trump-era policy that allows it to return Central Americans to Mexico on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Migrants will have an opportunity to meet with attorneys before each hearing. The State Department is working with Mexico on locations for video and phone access to attorneys in the U.S.

Mexico says unaccompanied children, pregnant women and others should be exempt

The changes mirror many conditions that Mexico laid out in a press release last week. Mexico also said "vulnerable" people should be exempt, including unaccompanied children, pregnant women, physically or mentally ill people, older people, indigenous people and members of the LGBTQ community.

"The Mexican government reaffirms its commitment to migrant rights as well as to safe, orderly, regulated migration," Mexico's foreign relations secretary said in a statement confirming that the country accepted the Biden administration's changes and additions.

Mexico is also seeking money from the U.S. for shelters and other organizations to substantially increase support for migrants waiting in Mexico.

Many U.S.-based legal aid groups that have represented asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico say they will no longer take such cases, raising questions about how the U.S. can satisfy Mexico's insistence on better access to counsel. Administration officials say they believe there are enough other lawyers who will represent asylum-seekers sent back to Mexico.

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Herald

Asylum seekers waiting in NY rush to northern border as COVID policy ends

PLATTSBURGH (TNS) — Until early last week, Vive Shelter in Buffalo was full to bursting. Many of its residents are families preparing to seek asylum in Canada; pre-pandemic, they would stay in New York for a matter of days before heading north. But Canada shifted its rules for asylum seekers...
BUFFALO, NY
klif.com

Stay In Mexico Is Again US Policy

Washington (WBAP/KLIF) – Would-be immigrants trying to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings. The Biden administration announced Thursday it will reinstate the Trump-era policy, and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. That paves the way for returns to Mexico beginning next week. President Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance. Mexico agreed, saying it’s committed to migrant rights and safe migration.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
foxlexington.com

Mexico expanding ties with its migrants in the U.S.

But many of these émigrés – some 11 million as of 2019 – often struggle to fit into their new society because of barriers such as immigration status, language, or lack of access to services. That’s where consulates and an organization known as Institute for Mexicans Abroad (IME) try to...
IMMIGRATION
foreigndesknews.com

US Agrees to Force Migrants to Stay in Mexico While Asylum Claims Considered

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday it will comply with a court order and reinstate a program to force migrants trying to reach the United States to remain in Mexico while their asylum claims are adjudicated. The protocol had been deployed under former President Donald Trump but abandoned...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Asylum Seekers#Homeland Security#Central Americans#Migrants
The Independent

Mexico overhauls handling of migrants to release pressure

Benjamín Villalta, a 39-year-old Nicaraguan, couldn’t believe that a Mexican immigration office would open in the middle of the night to give him and some 40 other migrants one-year humanitarian visas allowing them to move about Mexico and work.“They took our information and at most we waited half an hour,” said the excited Villalta. It was a radical change from his first contact with Mexican authorities in early November, who detained him and then dumped him at a remote border crossing with Guatemala Undeterred, he caught up with a migrant caravan that had left Tapachula, spent three weeks...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
foxlexington.com

Mexican border shelters prepare for migrant influx as U.S. restarts ‘Remain in Mexico’

“I think it will be better this time. I think they will treat (asylum-seekers) with more humanity and respect,” the Methodist pastor and director of Good Samaritan migrant shelter in Juarez said. “The last time they just put your name on a list, called you three months later and told you to come back in another six. This caused stress, it made people ill.”
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy