Slain Indiana police detective receives FBI high honor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A slain Terre Haute police detective who also worked as an FBI Task Force Officer was awarded one of the FBI’s highest honors.

The FBI Memorial Star was presented Tuesday to Payton and Nick Ferency, the children of TFO Greg Ferency. Ferency was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 7.

Ferency served the community for more than 30 years. He also helped train many members of the Terre Haute Police Department along with police officers from around the world.

The FBI Honorary Medals program was created in 1989 to recognize exceptional acts by FBI agents and professional support personnel, as well as other law enforcement officers working with the Bureau. The program features five honorary medals – the FBI Memorial Star, the FBI Star, the FBI Medal for Meritorious Achievement, the FBI Medal of Valor, and the FBI Shield of Bravery. These medals are among the highest honors in the FBI.

The FBI Memorial Star is presented to a surviving relative where death has occurred in the line of duty as “the direct result of adversarial action.”

During his funeral service, he was also posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and the Wounded in Combat Medal by the Terre Haute Police Department and an FBI Special Agent badge by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

