Celebrities and media firms, including AFP, are among those protesting the use of their images by far-right pundit Eric Zemmour in the short film that announced his run for the presidency. Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and TV pundit who declared his candidacy on Tuesday via a YouTube video, is the most stridently anti-Islam and anti-migrant of the challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in April 2022. Director Luc Besson ("The Fifth Element") was among those reacting angrily after a clip from his 1999 film "Joan of Arc" starring Milla Jovovich appeared in Zemmour's 10-minute video. Besson told AFP that the images were used "in a fraudulent manner" and that he "shares none of Eric Zemmour's ideas."

