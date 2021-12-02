ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Dominance Rate (BTCD) Approaches New All-Time Low

By Valdrin Tahiri
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bitcoin dominance rate (BTCD) is very close to its yearly lows, and could potentially break down further, leading to a new all-time low. BTCD has been decreasing since it reached a high of 47.72% on Oct 20. Initially, it bounced at an ascending support line that had been in place...

